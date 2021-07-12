Xbox Insider System Update Includes Further Fixes for Quick Resume Feature
Since launching the Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft has had troubles with the new systems’ touted “Quick Resume” feature. Quick Resume lets players retain up to three save states at once, thus allowing you to jump from one game to other quickly and easily. At least in theory. Microsoft has issued a number of updates and fixes for Quick Resume, but the feature remains unreliable, often forcing players to restart games rather than properly saving their progress. Well, Microsoft has just dropped a new system update for Xbox Insider members, and it features yet another fix Quick Resume fix. Hopefully, this is the one that actually makes it a useable feature!wccftech.com
