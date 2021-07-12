Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Insider System Update Includes Further Fixes for Quick Resume Feature

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince launching the Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft has had troubles with the new systems’ touted “Quick Resume” feature. Quick Resume lets players retain up to three save states at once, thus allowing you to jump from one game to other quickly and easily. At least in theory. Microsoft has issued a number of updates and fixes for Quick Resume, but the feature remains unreliable, often forcing players to restart games rather than properly saving their progress. Well, Microsoft has just dropped a new system update for Xbox Insider members, and it features yet another fix Quick Resume fix. Hopefully, this is the one that actually makes it a useable feature!

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Xbox Series X#Quick Resume#Dolby Vision#The Xbox Insider Program#Xp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Gloria Victis Update 279: Party Finder System Improvements and Bug Fixes

Gloria Victis recently got an update that fixed bugs and made improvements to the Party Finder system. The Party Finder system introduced in the previous update was well received by the community, as it helped them find other players to enjoy the game with. The developers improved this system using location as a filter. This means that if something is happening in an area, the system will suggest players to create a party and face the threat together.
Video Gamesplayer.one

SURV1V3 Update 1.0.2: Bug Fixes, New Features, and More

SURV1V3 recently received an update that added some new features and also fixed bugs. The developers have made some new tweaks like changing the color of the buttons to blue to avoid confusion in the main menu and adding collision sounds to objects for realism. Additionally, the developers have also fixed lighting issues around the hospital building, which makes it easier for players to have vision around the area.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Steam Deck Features “Fast Suspend/Resume” Feature

The long-rumored Steam Pal has finally been revealed, and is being called the Steam Deck. The handheld features great specs for its price, and also seems to have some great quality-of-life features that should put it on par with modern hardware – to an extent, of course. The most interesting...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

New DOOM Eternal Update 6.1 Packs platform-specific improvements and fixes for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation and PC

Bethesda and id Software have rolled out DOOM Eternal Update 6.1, which includes platform-specific improvements and fixes. After the recently released next-gen update, this new patch is a minor one. Still, the patch fixes several campaign and Battlemode issues. In addition, this new update fixes an issue for players with AMD GPUs and setups with mobile graphics cards can enable Ray Tracing if the GPU supports it.
Video GamesNME

Xbox controller may get PS5-style DualSense features in the future

When the Xbox Series X and S launched, nobody questioned how powerful the consoles both were. But there was one fundamental difference between the PlayStation 5 and the new generation of Xbox, and it was the controller. The DualSense controller offers features that no other gamepad really does, and it seems Xbox boss Phil Spencer is a big fan.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Is Thinking About Stealing A PS5 Feature

In an interview on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that although Microsoft isn't looking to develop any ultra-specific accessories like a VR headset, the team might be making some updates to the current Xbox controller. In fact, Spencer went on to compliment the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, saying that it may inspire Microsoft to add new features to its own Xbox controller in the future.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Gamescom 2021 will feature EA, Xbox, and Activision

After being revealed to be an all-digital event in May, Gamescom has unveiled some of the companies who’ll be participating in this year’s event, running from August 25th to 27th. After kicking off with Opening Night Live which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley we’ll have a lot to look...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Updated With 3 New Games

Microsoft has updated Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with not one, not two, but three new games. Two of these three games, are available on all platforms, which is to say cloud, console, and PC. However, one of these games has only been added to the cloud version of the subscription service. And as always, it's unclear how long any of these games will stick around.
BusinessGamespot

Gamescom 2021's First Confirmed Companies Include Xbox, Bethesda, And EA

Gamescom has announced the first batch of companies confirmed for the annual gaming convention, with 19 names coming to the online events scheduled for August 25-27. Big names coming to the event include Xbox and Bandai Namco--both of whom also appeared at E3 2021 in June--as well as E3 holdouts Activision and Electronic Arts. The list also includes Bethesda Softworks separately from Xbox despite the two having merged, implying a separate presence for the Deathloop publisher during the show. The full list of participants is below.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The power of Xbox Game Pass increases with 3 further game additions

Surprise, surprise. Xbox Game Pass continues to grow with new additions hitting the service, today. As sure as the sun, another month means Microsoft slides more games into the service, and inevitably, takes some out. This is on top of additions that have arrived in the service earlier in the...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix Roblox error code 277 and 901 on PC or Xbox One

In this article, we are going to discuss multiple methods to fix error codes 277 and 901 in Roblox on Windows 11/10 or Xbox One. Roblox is a popular online game creation platform available for web, Windows PC, Mac, Xbox One, Android, and iOS. It lets you create games as well as play a wide number of online games. But like other services, it also contains errors. Two of the common errors that users face in Roblox include error code 277 and error code 901.
Video Gamesomahanews.net

PlayStation5 features may appear in Xbox Series X

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Xbox Series X, Series S controllers might get some of the PS5 DualSense' advanced features via a software update according to speculations. Speaking about the PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X/S console, both the gaming consoles have different takes on how Microsoft and Sony want their users to experience their controller and Sony undoubtedly had proved itself best in the field after reinventing their new controller, a few months back--- PlayStation5.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Outriders update improves matchmaking and Xbox sign in

To start with, the developer has improved and sped up the sign-in process on Xbox consoles. Additionally, matchmaking has been improved to reduce the chance of players being matched up with people who are AFK. To achieve this, players who have not interacted with the game for more than two minutes will now be removed from the matchmaking queue.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Xbox Family Settings featured in This Week on Xbox

Microsoft has updated and added new Xbox settings to help families manage gameplay time for younger members. Microsoft launched the Xbox Family Settings app last year with the goal of providing parents and caregivers easy access to Xbox settings to help manage their children’s gaming while on the go, the app is available on Android and iOS devices and allows you to easily monitor screen time limits, receive notifications and manage family members.
Video Gameswccftech.com

New F1 2021 PS5 Update 1.04 Disables Ray Tracing to Improve Stability; Feature Still Available on Xbox Series X and PC

The first post-launch F1 2021 PS5 update has temporarily disabled Ray Tracing to help improve stability on Sony’s next-gen console. As spotted by VGC, the patch notes for the new 1.04 update mentions that Codemasters is aware of instability for a select number of PS5 players related to Ray Tracing, and as such, the decision has been to disable the feature. The team hopes to re-enable Ray Tracing on Sony’s console as soon as possible through a new update.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Potential Fix for Input Bug on Cris Tales Xbox Version

Cris Tales developed by Modus Games just launched yesterday, and it appears to be suffering from a bug on Xbox. This bug does not allow input from your controller to register in-game. While this is unacceptable, there is a workaround I found to fix this beyond the first time it happens. While the current method to continue playing Cris Tales is to manually disconnect and reconnect your controller when this happens. This problem will persist consistently in the game later. The only method I was able to find to fix this issue altogether was to restart my console and reinstall the game. This will take roughly an hour based on your internet speed and version of the console.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix Xbox One is stuck on Green Loading Screen

Are you seeing the Xbox Green Screen of Death too often? This article includes some effective fixes and solutions to your problem. Before we proceed with the fixes, let’s first know what a green screen of death is and why does Xbox One gets stuck on a Green Loading Screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy