Xbox Insider System Update Includes Further Fixes for Quick Resume Feature

Cris Tales developed by Modus Games just launched yesterday, and it appears to be suffering from a bug on Xbox. This bug does not allow input from your controller to register in-game. While this is unacceptable, there is a workaround I found to fix this beyond the first time it happens. While the current method to continue playing Cris Tales is to manually disconnect and reconnect your controller when this happens. This problem will persist consistently in the game later. The only method I was able to find to fix this issue altogether was to restart my console and reinstall the game. This will take roughly an hour based on your internet speed and version of the console.