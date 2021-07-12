Cancel
The Story Behind Gossip Girl’s Epic Christopher John Rogers Show

By Liam Hes s
Vogue Magazine
 16 days ago
A hush falls over the cavernous space of the Park Avenue Armory as a crowd of fashionistas sits in bleachers, ready to watch the latest show from New York’s most exciting young designer, Christopher John Rogers. An enormous satin curtain falls and the lights go up on a theatrical set resembling the interior of a luxuriously minimalist apartment building, from which models descend to the thundering soundtrack of Rosalía’s “A Palé.” In the front row sit luminaries from the world of fashion and culture in New York, including The Cut’s Lindsay Peoples Wagner, stylist Mel Ottenberg, and curator Antwaun Sargent.

