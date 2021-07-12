Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Top Water Parks for Families Near Staten Island

By Barbara Russo
Posted by 
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent
 16 days ago

Water parks are a signature part of summer, and a perfect way to spend time with family and friends. There are plenty of options nearby, so we’ve rounded up a list of our waterparks in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania—all perfect for a day trip (or an overnight stay) from Staten Island. Grab your bathing suits and some sunscreen, and prepare to beat the heat while staying cool!

Pirate’s Cove at the Land of Make Believe

54 Great Meadows Road – Route 611, Hope, NJ
908-459-9000
lomb.com
Ahoy mateys! Your kids may not stop talking like pirates after their visit to Pirate’s Cove, the water park section at the Land of Make Believe. Take a walk on the wild side with a thrilling ride down Pirate’s Peak, zooming through a tunnel and waterfalls. Or stay cool as you explore Buccaneer Pirate Ship and the wading pool, both ideal for smaller children.
Why we like it: One admission price includes all rides, shows, and attractions, including the amusement park rides at Land of Make Believe. So, you’ll get an action-packed day of family fun, both on land and in the water.

Runaway Rapids Waterpark at Keansburg Amusement Park

275 Beachway Ave., Keansburg, NJ
732-495-1400
keansburgamusementpark.com
Enjoy dozens of rides for all ages. Test your acrobatic skills at the Nestea Plunge, a Tarzan-style rope swing. Defy gravity on the uphill waterslide where you’ll plunge downhill, only to be propelled back uphill and down again. The younger set will adore Toddler’s Reef, where they’ll find a dancing fountain, climbable jeep, and more, all geared just for their size.
Why we like it: Those who aren’t fans of water parks don’t have to pay full price. Get a dry spectator ticket for $14.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 732-928-2000
sixflags.com
Thrill seekers will delight in the tall, fast, crazy, and, of course, wet rides here. At King Cobra, race through a snake’s body and then go face-to-face with a huge cobra head. Or raft through a 132-foot tunnel into the mouth of a huge funnel for a unique water rush. Little ones aren’t left out of the mix. They can explore Discovery Bay, a huge shallow water playground, or take it easy and cruise down the lazy river.
Why we like it: If you want to make a full day of it, Six Flags Great Adventure is nearby.

Splish Splash

2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton, NY
631-727-3600
splishsplash.com
Splish Splash, with 96 acres of slides and attractions, offers fun for everyone. Enjoy more than 20 water slides, two wave pools, a large kiddie area, lazy river, and a tropical bird show. Plus, experience high speed slides like Bombs Away and Riptide Racer.
Why we like it: Bootlegger’s Run is the only hydromagnetic water coaster in New York full of breathtaking drops, including one from nearly five stories high.

The Great Wolf Lodge

1 Great Wolf Drive, Scotrun, PA
800-768-9653
greatwolf.com
Feed your need for adventure at this indoor water park. Find out what it’s like to ride a roller coaster made of water on Hydro Plunge. It propels your raft, via a motorized track, up a steep climb, only to send you plunging down a thrilling 52-foot vertical drop. Or try The Double-Barrel Drop. It’s the ultimate water slide with flashing LED lights, electrifying twists and turns, barrel drops, and 450-degree spins.
Why we like it: Come for a day with a pass that includes access to the water park and more.

RELATED: Find Even More Summer Activity Ideas in the Family Fun Guide!

Kalahari Resorts

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor, PA
570-580-6000
kalahariresorts.com
At 220,000 square feet, this is the largest indoor water park in America. It’s part of Kalahari Resorts, a mega resort with an African theme (named after the Kalahari Desert). On the Anaconda, hang on tight as you navigate sharp turns and high-speed plunges on this family raft ride. Or go for Barrelling Baboon, where you’ll slide through soaring dips and twists.
Why we like it: Take lessons on how to swim like a mermaid or chomp like a shark.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort’s Big Splash Indoor Water Park

600 State Route 44/55, Highland, NY
845-691-2927
rockinghorseranch.com
Enjoy 85-degree temperatures year-round at Big Splash Indoor Water Park. It’s part of the all-inclusive ranch-themed family resort, Rocking Horse Ranch. Try your luck on the water walk challenge, where you try to pull yourself over a net on the tubes without falling off. Other resort activities include an arcade, horseback riding, and mountain tubing.
Why we like it: Pricing includes all meals, accommodations, activities, and nightly entertainment.

Mountain Creek Waterpark

200 Route 94, Vernon, NJ
973-827-2000
mcwaterpark.com
Enjoy the great outdoors, water style, at this mountainous water park. Get an adrenaline rush as you plummet through the double-looping thrill slide, Zero-G. Or see if you can handle the iconic Colorado River Rapids. Kids World features Junior Rapids and Fishing Village, a children’s water playground sure to entertain little ones.
Why we like it: Try a popular attraction, The Canyon Cliff Jump. Leap off a ledge in front of spectators.

Thundering Surf Waterpark

300 Taylor Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 609-492-0869
thunderingsurfwaterpark.com
Everyone in the family will have fun getting wet at Long Beach Island’s popular water park. Little ones can romp around, and adults can relax at Cowabunga Beach. Sail down 1 of 8 whirling water slides or float along the lazy river, which features interactive water play activities. Just beware of the river’s surprise mega-water blasters.
Why we like it: Toddlers will love the area just for them with 6 small foam slides, dancing floor jets, and small spray features.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

3830 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA
GPS Address: 4000 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA
610-395-3724
dorneypark.com
This park features rollercoasters and water rides including Steel Force, the longest steel roller coaster on the East Coast, and HYDRA, the first and only floorless coaster in Pennsylvania. Play in the waterpark, which features three levels of water games and the 70-foot-tall Lighting Falls water slide.
Why we like it: There are dining deals available for lots of places to eat, refresh, and rehydrate throughout the park.

Splashdown Beach

16 Old Route 9W, Fishkill, NY
845-897-9600
splashdownbeach.com
Self-proclaimed “America’s biggest little water park” featuring slides, rides, a wave pool, and play areas. The Rock Beach is an expanded beach area that includes Nathan’s Famous.
Why we like it: Discount rates are available after 3pm all week long.

Whitewater Challengers

Lehigh River, Poconos, PA
800-443-8554
whitewaterchallengers.com
This company offers family-style whitewater rafting for families with kids ages 4 and older. Check the website for information about booking.
Why we like it: The venue offers easy whitewater rafting, perfect for beginners and younger children.

Hersheypark

100 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA
717-534-3900
hersheypark.com
The park features more than 65 rides and attractions, from 20 kiddie rides to 12 breathtaking roller coasters (including the new family coaster the Coco Cruiser) and everything in between. It also features more than 10 water rides on the Boardwalk. Hershey’s Chocolate World is located just outside the main gate to Hersheypark (hersheys.com/chocolateworld).
Why we like it: So much is chocolate-themed. What’s not to love?!

Morey’s Piers

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ
609-729-3700
moreyspiers.com
Morey’s Piers spans more than 18 acres along six beach blocks. It includes three piers and two beachfront water parks: the Adventure Pier, which features coasters, thrill rides, and a raceway; the Surfside Pier, with kiddie and family rides; the Mariner’s Landing Pier, where you can ride traditional rides such as the Ferris wheel and teacups, play in the arcade, and enjoy Boardwalk treats; the Raging Waters water park, with kiddie play areas, water slides, and activity pools; and the Oasis Waterpark + Beach Club, which features more water rides for kids and adults.
Why we like it: Its mini water park—the Bonsai Beach—has water jets and climbing ropes, adding some adventure to the beach experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEKQw_0auiuIWT00
Read Next | Find Great After School Programs in Staten Island

Wanna read more stuff like this? Get our newsletters packed with ideas, events, and information for parents in Staten Island.

Email * Zipcode *

The post Top Water Parks for Families Near Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent Magazine .

Comments / 0

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island, NY
14
Followers
27
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

First appearing in 1989, S.I. Parent filled a need for dependable, trustworthy information for parents in Staten Island. Through the years, families have come to rely on S.I. Parent to provide the tools they need to raise a happy and healthy family.

 https://www.siparent.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Fishkill, NY
City
Allentown, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Amusement Park#Water Slides#Splish Splash#Hydro Plunge#African#State Route 44 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Regal Movie Theaters on Staten Island Offer $1 Movies for Families This Summer

Summer is in full swing, and what better way to escape a hot, humid day than by enjoying a fun family flick in an air-conditioned movie theater? The best part is, you can score a deal with the 2021 Regal Summer Movie Express series! At participating Regal theaters this summer, Movie Express tickets are just […] The post Regal Movie Theaters on Staten Island Offer $1 Movies for Families This Summer appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Where and When to Go Fruit Picking Near Staten Island

Berry picking is a staple of early summer. Spending the day in the warm sunshine, picking nature’s sweetest treats is the perfect family outing. Pick strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and more at one of these pick-your-own fruit farms near Staten Island. See below for a list of nearby pick-your-own farms in New Jersey and parts of […]
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Sensory Playground Opens in Staten Island

Prescott Playground in Huguenot gets $4 Million Makeover The NYC Parks Department recently unveiled the renovated E.M.T. Christopher J. Prescott Playground in Huguenot, an upgrade to the existing playground bringing new and inclusive play structures, a textured pavement, percussion drums, swings, a spray play area with stainless-steel instruments and a quiet area for reflection. New […] The post Sensory Playground Opens in Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Staten Island Parent

The 7 Best Travel Apps and Sites Every Parent Needs

Now that states and countries are opening up, people feel more comfortable with the thought of traveling. And who can blame them? After being quarantined and hibernating for the better part of a year and a half, families want to get back to a sense of normalcy, especially for the sake of their children. Traveling […] The post The 7 Best Travel Apps and Sites Every Parent Needs appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
New York City, NYPosted by
Staten Island Parent

These NY Museums Will Offer Free Admission on Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day

On Sept. 18, in recognition of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, the public will receive free admission into museums across the country, including right here in New York. Participating museums in our area include: The Noble Maritime Collection, Staten Island Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, Bronx New York City Fire Museum, Manhattan Intrepid Sea, Air and […]
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island’s Project LAUNCH: RUMC boosts medical and mental health services for kids

Staten Island’s Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) has been a community-focused hospital for over 100 years and now the hospital is taking its comprehensive clinical and behavioral health services to a new level with a program called Project LAUNCH (Linking Actions for Unmet Needs in Children’s Health). Funded by a highly competitive five-year SAMHSA grant, […] The post Staten Island’s Project LAUNCH: RUMC boosts medical and mental health services for kids appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
RecipesPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

Summer sun means it’s time for warm-weather fun for kids of all ages, and all that activity and playing calls for snacks and hydration to recharge. Whether your children like to play poolside or take a bicycle adventure through the neighborhood, the right nutrient-dense foods can keep the fun going all day long. For an […] The post Kids Charcuterie Snack Board appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Pixar-Themed Mini Golf Course Pop-Up Coming to Lower Manhattan This Summer

Calling all Pixar lovers: Pixar Putt, a new, whimsical mini-golf experience is coming to Lower Manhattan this summer! The 100-percent Pixar-themed course will feature 18 holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved movies, including Coco, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Up, Toy Story, […] The post Pixar-Themed Mini Golf Course Pop-Up Coming to Lower Manhattan This Summer appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
TravelPosted by
Staten Island Parent

How to Stay Safe When Traveling with Your Family This Summer

Last summer COVID-19 restrictions halted many families’ travel plans. Instead of a vacation, many families opted for a staycation, enjoying their backyard or local park more than ever. This year, however, promises to be different. Not only are Americans traveling, they are traveling more than they did 2 years ago. Travelers are staying over longer—booking […] The post How to Stay Safe When Traveling with Your Family This Summer appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
New York City, NYPosted by
Staten Island Parent

How to Prevent Kids from Forgetting What They Learned in School over the Summer

Summer slide, brain drain, skill slippage. No matter what you call it, learning loss during school vacation is real—and so are its damaging effects. Studies cited by the National Summer Learning Association estimate that more than 50% of US students experience summer learning loss. Spread across five years, some students can lose, on average, approximately 40% of academic advances. But learning loss can be prevented, with some effort and […] The post How to Prevent Kids from Forgetting What They Learned in School over the Summer appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
PhotographyPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Photo Scavenger Hunt: Fun Selfie Ideas for Your Family this Summer

We all take tons of pics on our family vacation, so up the fun factor by using these photo scavenger hunt ideas with your kids! Most kids love to take pictures with their smartphone or iPad. So, if you’re looking for something different to do with your family, consider a family selfie scavenger hunt! It […] The post Photo Scavenger Hunt: Fun Selfie Ideas for Your Family this Summer appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
KidsPosted by
Staten Island Parent

15 Summer Nighttime Activities the Whole Family Will Love

Spend some time outside after the sun goes down—everyone will enjoy these things to do with kids at night. When given the opportunity, most kids love to be outside—especially at night. After all, being outdoors after dark takes any activity to a whole new exciting level! So, shut off your devices, and spend some time […] The post 15 Summer Nighttime Activities the Whole Family Will Love appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy