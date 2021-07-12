These Anti-Stress Toys Have Come for the Fidget Spinner’s Crown

While out on the town at around midnight the other week, I was asked by a Bar Rando if I wanted something called “kinetic sand.” I said yes, because it's Hot Vaccinated Goblin Mingle Summer, and he proceeded to pull out a purple wad (a slop? a sploosh?) of this squishy, sandy material from a 10-pound plastic bag. It didn’t look exciting, but it felt like a newborn cloud. It could be stretched apart and sprinkled any which way, but always got molded back together with a kind of gentle magnetism. It felt like a scene from a cautionary German folk tale, but with negronis. And I wanted more.