Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawthorne, CA

‘No one deserves that’: Rapper killed on Instagram Live after allegedly dissing Nipsey Hussle

By Laiken Neumann
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxl3j_0auiuCE700

Rapper Indian Red Boy was broadcasting on Instagram Live when he was shot and killed in his car on July 8 in Hawthorne, California.

Hip Hop Wire reports that the 21-year-old rapper, Zerail Dijon Rivera, was parked behind his apartment when he was killed and pronounced dead on the scene, according to a police report.

The publication also reported that Rivera may have defaced a mural of Nipsey Hussle, a Los Angeles rapper who was murdered in 2019, and that his killing was gang-related retaliation. These claims are unconfirmed, and Rivera’s death is currently under police investigation.

Rivera was on Instagram Live with his friend, user @kapaalxt8, when he was killed. A recording of the broadcast has spread across Twitter.

Some social media users referred to Rivera’s alleged dissing of Hussle and potential gang activity.

“He defaced a Nipsey Hussle mural and they got him back for it. That gang stuff really ain’t a joke,” one user tweeted.

Many users shared their regret at having seen the video. “The Indian red boy video is traumatizing,” one user said.

https://twitter.com/richhh_a/status/1414269129092222977

The video also sparked a conversation online about the traumatic effects of violence being captured and shared on social media.

​​”[People’s] deaths being caught on cam then spread on the internet is one of the worst parts of the information age we live in currently,” user @xoey1o1 said in a viral tweet.

‘So unorganized and unprofessional’: TikToker urges people not to sell their car to CarMax

Video: Cop yells ‘You’re about to die, my friend!’ before fatally shooting man in police station

‘Now he’ll think twice before doing that to another girl’: TikTok shows man putting hands around woman’s neck, her boyfriend decides to return the favor

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Comments / 227

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

147K+
Followers
5K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hawthorne, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nipsey Hussle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Instagram Live#Indian#Minah#Xoey1o1#Carmax Video#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPeople

Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation

A Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?

DECEASED rapper Indian Red Boy allegedly disrespected the late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his death. Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles, in March 2019. What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?. Indian Red Boy, whose real name is Zerail...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.
Hawthorne, NYPosted by
Oxygen

Rapper Ambushed And Shot Multiple Times While Chatting With Friend On Instagram Live

A young Los Angeles rapper was shot to death last week while livestreaming with a friend on Instagram, and his final tragic moments have shocked the internet. Indian Red Boy, whose legal name is Zerail Rivera, was killed on Thursday as he sat in his car in Hawthorne, the Hawthorne police said in a press release on Saturday. His identity was confirmed by the LA County coroner.
CelebritiesHOT 97

The Game Speaks Out About Rapper Who Was Killed For ‘Disrespecting’ Nipsey Hussle + Donates To His Funeral Fund

We previously reported that rapper Indian Red Boy was shot and killed on Instagram live. Born nèe Zerail Dijon Rivera, KCAL 9 News reports that the rapper was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on the evening of July 8 in Hawthorne. He allegedly dissed Nipsey Hussle, and authorities believe this is why he was targeted. Red Boy is allegedly affiliated with the Bloods gang, and he’s also accused of defacing a Nipsey mural.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Challenges 6ix9ine To Hop Into The Ring With Him

On Thursday, it was revealed that Blueface had gotten a massive tattoo of "NYC LUXURY," which is his jeweler's name, on the side of his head, and naturally, it was only a matter of time before fans started roasting the Los Angeles rapper about his peculiar choice of ink. However, things took a nosedive for the worse when 6ix9ine decided to get it on the fun as well.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Blueface Calls 6ix9ine A 'Rat' For Allegedly Reporting His Instagram Account For Bullying

Blueface and 6ix9ine continued to trade shots on social media over the weekend but this time, the Compton native made some interesting allegations against his current foe. On Sunday (July 11), the “Thotiana” rapper jumped on Twitter and accused 6ix9ine of using the same tactics that got him out of serving 47 years in prison to get Blueface’s Instagram account deactivated.

Comments / 227

Community Policy