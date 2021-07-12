US Forecast

Cancel
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;70;63;76;66;Thunderstorms;SE;8;87%;88%;2. Albuquerque, NM;90;68;90;68;A t-storm around;NNE;9;40%;55%;12. Anchorage, AK;65;54;66;52;Cloudy with a shower;SE;5;67%;52%;2. Asheville, NC;82;68;80;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;67%;57%;8. Atlanta, GA;81;71;83;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;71%;57%;6. Atlantic City, NJ;86;74;85;76;Humid;SE;8;73%;37%;9. Austin, TX;85;74;92;75;Partly sunny;S;4;62%;32%;12.

The Nation's Weather

Severe thunderstorms could cause flash flooding and damaging. winds tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night in central. portions of Illinois and Indiana, much of Ohio, southern. Pennsylvania, northern and central West Virginia, northern. Virginia, southern New Jersey and much of Maryland and. Delaware. Elsewhere, thunderstorms will pester the Gulf. Coast from...

