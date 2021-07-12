How to Plan the Ultimate Williamsburg Staycation

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The time has come to drain the sprinkle pool: Two years after the Museum of Ice Cream declared that it would “continue to keep its doors open indefinitely,” in San Francisco, it has, somewhat unsurprisingly, closed its doors permanently. The SF Biz Journal first reported that signage at the museum’s location in the Savings Union Bank building had disappeared and the SF location had been removed from the Museum of Ice Cream website, before confirming the closure on Friday. What started out as a five-month pop-up in 2017 was first extended, then made indefinite in 2018, gaining notoriety for its nearly $40 entrance fee and the aforementioned sprinkle pool, which while Instagrammable, is less than pandemic-friendly. [SF Biz]