Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Mark Ronson Played at a Very Gucci Festival Out East

By Eliseé Browchu k
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Known for extravagant displays ranging from a treadmill catwalk to a carousel-turned fashion show, Gucci mastered the art of throwing a summer festival with elegant ease this past Saturday night. In honor of the brand's new bi-level boutique in East Hampton, the Saltzman family welcomed friends and fashion folk like Derek Blasberg, Drew Barrymore, Lindsey Vonn, Jeremy O. Harris, Athena Calderone, Bethann Hardison, Rachel Zoe, Selby Drummond, Hilary Taymour, Molly Sims, Grace Gummer, and Tyler Mitchell to their three-acre summer residence.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Gummer
Person
Molly Sims
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Tyler Mitchell
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Rachel Zoe
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Derek Blasberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Chowder House#Gerbera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
New York City, NYPage Six

Lady Gaga goes full ‘Pretty Woman’ in pink polka dots

They don’t call her Lady Gaga for nothing. The “Born This Way” singer, 35, looked perfectly polished during NYC’s scorching heat wave on Tuesday, stepping out in a pink polka-dot dress ($1,503) by Alessandra Rich. Gaga accessorized her “Pretty Woman”-worthy ensemble with white pumps, cat-eye sunglasses, an itty-bitty Fendi bag...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Tropic Of C Collabs With Revolve For The Ultimate Swimwear Line

Tropic of C and Revolve have come together for a collaboration swimwear line. Tropic Of C, which was founded by model, Candice Swanepoel, explores Tulum with Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, and Swanepoel for the exclusive capsule collection with Revolve. The brands embrace summer togetherness and adventures with colorful swimsuits, crochet...
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga Looks Like the Queen of New York

When it comes to fashion, Lady Gaga is all about an era. With each album or film project that she takes on, her style choices always reflect its vibe flawlessly. When she released her country-leaning album, Joanne, she frequently sported denim cutoffs and a pink cowboy hat; when she was promoting A Star Is Born, she then leaned into classic Hollywood style with extravagant gowns. For her latest fashion mood, she’s once again looking to the classics.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid’s Mom Jeans? They’re Bedazzled, Of Course

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to walking the runway—but sometimes she turns New York into her catwalk as well, stroller in tow. On more than one occasion, the model has been spotted in cool outfits while pushing around her 10-month-old daughter, Khai. She even wore a shearling Louis Vuitton bucket hat this past winter. The latest spotting, however, sees Hadid serving up a take on mom jeans—only hers are bejeweled.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Mark Ronson shares bizarre ‘earliest memory’ of family friend Robin Williams

Mark Ronson has recalled meeting his parents’ many famous friends as a child.The music producer – whose father Laurence was a music manager from one of Britain’s wealthiest families, and whose mother was the writer and socialite Ann Dexter-Jones – told The Guardian that his parents “liked to party” with the stars.He revealed that one of his earliest memories is of the late actor Robin Williams, at the peak of his Mork & Mindy fame in the late 1970s, tucking him into bed and peering out the curtains in “some kind of cocaine paranoia”.Recalling meeting Williams two decades...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Like It or Not, Gaudy Y2K Style Is Roaring Back

Picture this: The year is 2003. Britney Spears’s masterful In the Zone is climbing the charts, social media has not yet taken over our lives, and Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are taking over our TV screens on The Simple Life wearing Von Dutch trucker hats. These were simpler, sillier times! Sure, Y2K fashion gets a bad rap in general, and it may have been gaudy at times—remember when we wore huge belts with literally everything?—but it was earnest and less produced than the average celebrity ’fit you see today. More importantly, it was fun, which is what getting dressed should be all about right now. But don’t get too sentimental about fashion of the past—because in 2021, like it or not, early-2000s style is coming back with a vengeance.
TV & VideosPosted by
WGN TV

Mark Ronson shares what impressed him as he worked on new docuseries

CHICAGO — Mark Ronson is an Oscar and Grammy winning producer and artist who explores the music making process in a new docuseries “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.”. In the series he talks about the mash up between technology and music these days and also working with some of his heroes including Dave Grohl, Questlove and Paul McCartney.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Mark Ronson on wedding DJ set that led to a song with Paul McCartney

Mark Ronson has revealed that he refused to take a payment for a DJ set at Paul McCartney’s wedding back in 2011.Ronson was asked to perform at McCartney’s wedding to third wife Nancy Shevall, but said he wouldn’t take a payment from The Beatles legend in return for his servies. Speaking to the Radio Times, Ronson recalled the moment McCartney asked him to take the decks at his wedding.“I said, ‘I can’t possibly charge you’”, Ronson said, adding that he instead asked McCartney for a favour in return: a future collaboration.He continued: “But maybe one day down the...
MusicBBC

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage annnounced for All Points East Festival

Mary Anne, Gilles and Tom have picked some of the most exciting DJs out there to complement what is already a stellar bill. It’s going to feel so special to be back at a festival again.”. — Camilla Pia, Assistant Commissioner, 6 Music. As part of this special collaboration as...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Heidi Klum Gives the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend a Thong-Toe Twist in a Chic Tropical Dress

Heidi Klum found a way to combine two of summer’s biggest footwear trends with ease this week. The model, who is currently visiting Italy with family and friends, took to Instagram today to show off her latest travel outfit of the day. The ensemble highlighted a floral-print dress complete with a collared neckline and cinched waist, contrasted by reflective sunglasses.
MusicGossip Cop

There’s One Thing Grace Gummer’s Fiance Mark Ronson Won’t Discuss In Interviews

Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer’s fiance, has been a fixture of the music industry for years. His roster of collaborations and song credits is as diverse and impressive as it is long. From packing stadiums to topping charts, the musician knew how to get people moving until the music suddenly fell silent in 2020 with COVID-19. Which brings us to the question, what’s a DJ to do in the midst of a global shutdown?
TV & VideosApple Insider

Mark Ronson talks pleasures and problems in making 'Watch the Sound' for Apple TV+

"Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson" host reveals the series came from Apple TV+ asking for a "techy, geeky" series for music fans. When Apple TV+ announced its forthcoming "Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson," and then debuted a trailer, the show was said to be about groundbreaking music technology. Now host Ronson says that it's a little less about the technology, and a lot more about how these tools have inspired artists — and changed music.
MusicRochester Sentinel

Lizzo and Mark Ronson cook up new music

Lizzo and Mark Ronson are cooking up new music in the studio. The 'Juice' hitmaker and the 45-year-old studio wizard teased fans in a video on TikTok, in which they joked that they were not in the studio working on new music for Lizzo's fourth studio album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy