Mark Ronson Played at a Very Gucci Festival Out East
Known for extravagant displays ranging from a treadmill catwalk to a carousel-turned fashion show, Gucci mastered the art of throwing a summer festival with elegant ease this past Saturday night. In honor of the brand's new bi-level boutique in East Hampton, the Saltzman family welcomed friends and fashion folk like Derek Blasberg, Drew Barrymore, Lindsey Vonn, Jeremy O. Harris, Athena Calderone, Bethann Hardison, Rachel Zoe, Selby Drummond, Hilary Taymour, Molly Sims, Grace Gummer, and Tyler Mitchell to their three-acre summer residence.www.vogue.com
