Plymouth Public Library events

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth Public Library is located at 132 South St., Plymouth. For information on events, call 508-830-4250 or visit https://plymouthpubliclibrary.org. Greetings From Plymouth! Connecting With Our Sister City in Japan: July 6-24. This summer one of the books we are reading is The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa. Set in Japan, we thought it fitting to reach out to our sister city, Shichigahama, and send them postcards from Plymouth. Cards can be picked up at the Reference Desk. (A limited number of cards will be available) Cards will be mailed to Japan on July 26th, and a few weeks later, we'll receive "selfies" from residents of Shichigahama with their lovely postcards from Plymouth. Photos will be displayed online and in the library.

