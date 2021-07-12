Cancel
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen Pro, according to FCC filings

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many teases, it seems as if a Samsung foldable is finally going to get support for an S Pen stylus. FCC filings for the S Pen Pro, a bigger version of the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity that Samsung announced in January, have been made public, and one document (PDF) reveals that the upcoming stylus will work with the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 3 (which is presumably the next device in the Z Fold lineup).

Related
ElectronicsThe Verge

Nothing officially reveals its $99 Ear (1) true wireless earbuds

Nothing, the consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has officially announced its Ear (1) true wireless earbuds. The noise-canceling buds launch after months of teases, concept images, and even a presale in which Nothing auctioned off 100 pairs of the earbuds prior to their official reveal. The Ear (1) earbuds will go on sale on August 17th across 45 countries including the US and UK, priced at $99 / £99 / €99.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Leak reveals how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 S-Pen will be stored

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been rumored to support the S Pen for a while. Today, even Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications, has confirmed that the next generation of Z Fold devices will support it. The new case renders were posted by 91Mobiles, which...
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
TechnologyThe Verge

Samsung announces Unpacked event for August 11th with Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip teaser

Samsung has officially announced when it will hold its next Unpacked product event: August 11th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. It is widely expected to announce the next version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — both of which have already leaked quite a bit. Samsung’s not being shy about those expectations, as a quick look at its invite reveals the outline for both of those devices.
Cell Phonesamericanpeoplenews.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other prices leak ahead of Unpacked

It’s official – Samsung Unpacked will be on August 11, and we’re expecting a slew of devices to be revealed thanks to months of rumors, including the eagerly-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. But a new leak has given us a fascinating list of info we haven’t heard before: what each device will supposedly cost.
Technologywccftech.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Survive Under Water

Samsung's upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are less than a month away. We have been getting a plethora of interesting information on the devices for all the right reasons. After all, we are expecting some massive improvements in the third generation of foldable devices. The one thing missing from these devices has been any ingress protection against elements. Well, the latest leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will ship with protection against water, but you will have to keep the phones away from dust, which is understandable, to say the least. Considering how we are dealing with multiple moving parts in the phone.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You might be able to take the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the pool with you

The most exciting Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature this year might be something we’ve been waiting for Samsung to “fix” since the original Fold. The 2021 foldable phones might have better build quality and significantly improved durability. With less than a month until the Fold 3 and Flip 3 are revealed, we think we know everything there is to know about the handsets. Many rumors claimed that the handsets would be less fragile than their predecessors. The latest one further reinforces that idea. The Fold 3 and Flip 3 might get amazing water resistance ratings. Today’s Top Deal Behold: Amazon’s best AirPods...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Dbrand shows off renders of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3

So far, we haven’t gotten an official look at Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, but this might be the next best thing. Toronto’s Dbrand has published a page for the upcoming foldable, giving us a look at the phone’s design. Dbrand has posted images of the Z Fold 3...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Samsung confirms Z Fold 3 S Pen support as Note line is in limbo

Samsung isn’t looking to have many surprises at its August 11th Unpacked event. Leaks have already revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, a couple of new Galaxy smartwatches, and new Galaxy Buds 2. Now, Samsung mobile president TM Roh is continuing a recent tradition of publishing a pre-event blog post that confirms some news, sets expectations, and hints at some additional details. Roh promises improved durability for folding screens, stylus support, and that Samsung will not release a new Note phone this time around.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more Samsung Galaxy smartphones are on sale

We keep on getting incredible savings, but this time we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy devices getting up to $900 savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 currently available for just $900 after a massive 50 percent discount, well kind of, as certain conditions have to be met. Samsung’s largest foldable is getting $300 instant savings as soon as you arrive on the device’s landing page, and the extra $600 savings can be achieved by trading in an eligible device.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Popular Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Still the multitasking champion

For the terminally online, gadget-obsessed among us, folding phones aren’t an entirely novel concept anymore. The recent months I’ve spent with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 have reminded me, however, that these flapping devices still occupy a specific space in the overall smartphone world. No fewer than three people asked to check it out during my 90-minute wait at the tire shop. No one is impressed with the iPhone 12 Pro max I also carry around.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Which of these Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors is your favorite?

Dbrand has shown at least some of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s color options ahead of launch. Black, green, and silver appear to be your main options. Samsung may announce the foldable phone on August 11. Colors are a big part of any Samsung phone launch, and that appears truer...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch date reportedly still undecided

It seems that everything is set for Samsung’s big event next month. Almost all the details about the two stars of that Unpacked show have already been leaked, including their prices. Although it’s still unofficial, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to debut to the public on August 11. All that’s left is knowing when it will actually be available in the market, but based on rumors in South Korea, the company is considering delaying that launch by at least a week.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for August 11 – expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more

Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event and, unsurprisingly, it’s the same as the majority of insiders were predicting: Wednesday August 11. The date was actually confirmed via Morse code yesterday for the handful of people who will routinely consult Bixby for such matters, but Samsung’s invitation makes it much clearer. Here it is in full:

