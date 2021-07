Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Running your own business has an endless list of advantages — in most cases, you have more control over your time, income and life as a whole. You also get to enjoy doing something that resonates with you. But if you’ve ever dreamt of running your own business, you’ll know that starting one isn’t as easy as it seems. And if we don’t do it right, what we thought would bring more happiness to our life might end up being the source of our misery.