Roman Standard Warzone: How to Get

As much as it pains some gamers to admit, the battle royale bubble hasn’t burst. Take one look at what most top streamers are playing, and Call of Duty: Warzone sits unnervingly at the top of the mountain (for better or worse). But is that a benefit or a detriment to the community? A growing tension is mounting, and the Warzone community is ready to move on. What was once the most dominant battle royale has soured into a dreadful experience, leaving players to reconsider why they play the game.