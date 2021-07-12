Cancel
FortyEight Minutes

LeBron James ‘truly hopes’ he can finish career with Lakers

By Sameer Kumar
 16 days ago

LeBron James is definitely closer to the end of his career than the start, and if it were up to him, he’d choose to stay right where he is for the remainder of his career.

“I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers. However many years that is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game,” James said during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast. “I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something… It’s like me being in ‘Space Jam’ — I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) , and Magic (Johnson) , and Wilt (Chamberlain) , and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor , Kobe (Bryant ), (Shaq) Shaquille O’Neal , and all of them, the whole list goes on.”

In just three seasons with the Purple and Gold, James has already etched himself as one of the great players in their storied franchise, as he brought them a championship last year down in the Orlando bubble.

James has a few more years left as being one of the league’s most dominant players, but the Lakers may need to reshape their roster a little bit if they hope to win at least one more ring with James on their team.

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

