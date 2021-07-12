Cancel
Indio, CA

Border Patrol agents seize $444K worth of meth

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fvb8i_0auitM5a00

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man after being accused of smuggling packages of methamphetamine worth more than $440,000.

U.S. Border Patrol says the incident happened last Saturday night when agents came across a vehicle at the Dillion Road exit near Interstate 10 and Highway 86. When they pulled the car over, a canine alerted the vehicle's back, leading them to find four black duffel bags in the back seat with a white-crystal-like substance.

They say the packages tested positive for meth, with a value of $444,420. The packages weighed nearly 165 pounds.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Indio Border Patrol Station for further processing. They also turned the drugs and vehicle over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The post Border Patrol agents seize $444K worth of meth appeared first on KYMA .

