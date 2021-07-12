Man accused of shooting two women

HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged with shooting two young women in a north High Point apartment complex early Sunday.

After receiving a report of a shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m., High Point Police Departments officers arrived at an apartment complex on Admiral Drive off of Samet Drive to find a 28-year-old from Greensboro who had an injury to her face and a 22-year-old from Martinsville, Virginia, who had an injury to the right side of her head.

Police didn’t release the names of the injured women. Both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro,and each is in stable condition.

Justin Wesley McQueen, 29, was arrested at the scene of the shooting, police report. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McQueen is being held in the Guilford County Jail. No bond was allowed.

McQueen was contacted by the city’s Violent Crimes Task Force four years ago as part of an intervention after previous run-ins with law enforcement.