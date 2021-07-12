Cancel
Racine County, WI

5 Unique Things to Do in Racine County

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 16 days ago
Summer is in full swing. Maybe you’ve exhausted going to the beach. It is possible that you’re tired of the activities you’ve been partaking in all summer long. The fun doesn’t have to stop, though. Stick around in Racine County and try out these things to do.

Are you looking for something new, fun, and unique to do in Racine County? We know just what to do.

1. Climb the Wind Point Lighthouse

Emma at the top of the Wind Point Lighthouse

Chances are that you’ve visited the Wind Point Lighthouse, but have you ever climbed to the top? Tower climbs are only available for select dates. This is a view worth climbing for.

Tower climbs are scheduled for the following dates:

  • Saturday, July 31
  • Sunday, August 1
  • Saturday, September 4
  • Sunday, September 5
  • Sunday, October 3

The cost for tower climbs is $10 for adults and $5.00 for children (Ages 6-11). Walk-ups are welcome, however, it is recommended that tickets are purchased in advance. Pre-purchase tickets can be found on Eventbrite.

2. Take a Scooter for a Spin

Electric scooters have made their way to Racine. Paul Holley writes, “the Racine Common Council recently approved a pilot electric scooter ordinance governing the use of electric scooters for the public from private companies. The council also granted a license to Bird, a scooter manufacturing and rental company, to deploy 100 electric scooters in the City of Racine.”

The Bird scooters are available for visitors and residents to use. Whether you need to get from point A to point B or want to cruise around town, the scooters make it fun and easy.

More information about the scooters can be found here.

3. Glance at Murals in Uptown

Different artists have created unique and interactive murals in Uptown Racine. This grassroots community initiative supports and works towards creating public art in Racine. The murals are free to visit. Go on foot or travel in your car to see the murals.

Please stop by The Branch at 1501 for more information about the murals and their meaning. On social media, you can stay in touch with what’s happening by clicking here.

4. Barn Quilt Tour

If you’ve got a midwest mindset, then taking a barn quilt tour may be on the list of things you want to do. In Racine County, there are 21 “Quilts on Barns” that you can explore. Seeing the barn quilts is a free activity that you can do, rain or shine.

“In 2009-10, 21 brightly colored 8′ x 8′ quilt pattern blocks were installed on wooden barns across the county. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in our county, draw attention to ag-tourism-based businesses, educate residents and visitors on Racine County’s rich quilting tradition and promote quilting as a form of art. The project is sponsored by the Racine Arts Council, Real Racine and the Racine Heritage Museum. Hundreds of individuals and numerous groups were involved in the project” says Open House Racine County.

Quilts on Barns Locations:

  • Log Cabin– 2826 Maple Rd. Burlington, WI 53105
  • Wild Goose Chase- 22020 W. Seven Mile Rd. Franksville, WI 53126
  • Indian Paintbrush-1637 Airline Rd. Racine, WI 53406
  • Churndash-8140 Foley Rd. Racine, WI 53402
  • Swing on a Star-17201 Old Yorkville Rd. (best seen from Hwy 20) Yorkville, WI 53182
  • 54-40 or Fight– 28503 Durand Ave. Burlington, WI 53105
  • Tennessee Star- 4603 108th St. Raymond, WI 53126
  • Ohio Star Variation– 4638 Nicholson Rd. Racine, WI 53126
  • Corn and Beans- 6123 Hwy. 38 Racine, WI 53126
  • Black’Eyed Susan– 5553 Short Rd. Racine, WI 53402
  • Square in a Square-5915 Seven Mile Rd. Racine, WI 53402
  • Mariner’s Compass-4164 Lighthouse Dr. Wind Point, WI 53402
  • Vine of Friendship– 29614 Mt. Tom Rd. Burlington, WI 53105
  • Mosaic Twirl-1509 51st St. Raymond, WI 53108
  • Cornucopia- 19030 Plank Rd. Yorkville, WI 53182
  • Four Fkags-8024 Nicholson Rd. Caledonia, WI 53108
  • Sawtooth 16 Patch– 2500 Raynor Ave. Norway, WI 53126
  • Indian Trail-6203 Big Bend Rd.Waterford, WI 53185
  • Tulip Basket– 6119 Heg Park Rd. Wind Lake, WI 53185
  • Bear’s Paw-12305 Braun Rd. Sturtevant, WI 53177
  • Lady of the Lake-1330 Borgardt Rd. Mount Pleasant, WI 53177

5. Visit a Winery

Calling all wine lovers, this one is for you. Wisconsin may not be Nappa Valley, but you don’t have to travel far to go to a winery. Aepple Treow Winery & Distillery,1072 288th Ave. Burlington, WI 53105, can make for a great date night or even a girl’s trip. If you are looking to relax and unwind in a rural atmosphere, this might be the place for you.

Several tasting options and informal tours take place at the winery. For more information, click here.

More Fun in Racine County

That’s not all Racine County is limited to. Other things to do include:

Become a Racine County Eye subscriber and never miss out on what's happening in Racine County. Have a story idea? Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecounteye.com with suggestions.

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
