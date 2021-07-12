Suns learn titles don't come easily
It’s not easy. It’s never been easy. It’s not supposed to be easy. This is the latest lesson for the Phoenix Suns. Retire the “Suns in four” chants, Phoenix. Those sweep dreams are gone after a Game 3 in Milwaukee in which Devin Booker missed just about all his shots and wound up on the bench, Deandre Ayton got in foul trouble, nobody could guard Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive game and what was a close matchup in the third quarter became a rout in a flash.www.hpenews.com
