Suns learn titles don't come easily

The Bucks are NBA champions for the first time in 50 years after beating the Suns 105-98 in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 50 points and 14 rebounds, earning NBA Finals MVP honors. The Bucks become just the fifth team to win a title after trailing 2-0 in the Finals. It’s just their second championship and first since 1971. Khris Middleton netted 17 points and Bobby Portis posted 16 off the bench in the victory. Chris Paul scored 26 points and Devin Booker had 19 for Phoenix, which was seeking its first-ever title. The Suns were making just their third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, but first since 1993 when they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.