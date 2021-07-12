Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns learn titles don't come easily

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
High Point Enterprise
 19 days ago

It’s not easy. It’s never been easy. It’s not supposed to be easy. This is the latest lesson for the Phoenix Suns. Retire the “Suns in four” chants, Phoenix. Those sweep dreams are gone after a Game 3 in Milwaukee in which Devin Booker missed just about all his shots and wound up on the bench, Deandre Ayton got in foul trouble, nobody could guard Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive game and what was a close matchup in the third quarter became a rout in a flash.

www.hpenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Elgin Baylor
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba History#The Phoenix Suns#The Nba Finals#Bucks#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Suns trade is centered on Jalen Brunson to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are just coming off a loss in the NBA Finals. They were able to run through the Western Conference but were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Moving forward, Phoenix is still looking to win a championship and can dive right into the offseason. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns free agency: Big-man targets who fit and who don’t

Sacramento Kings, Hassan Whiteside (Photo by Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) With Phoenix Suns free agents-to-be Cameron Payne, Torrey Craig, Langston Galloway, E’Twaun Moore and Frank Kaminsky, the Suns will have some flexibility on spending and would be well-served to seek a backup big with their primary stack of money. Chris...
NBAchatsports.com

SBN Reacts: Suns still favored to win the title

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. You’d think that the fourth quarter collapse by the Phoenix Suns in Game 4...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Elevating Devin Booker for the 2021-22 Season

Phoenix Suns core shooting guard Devin Booker displayed nothing other than true excellence during the 2020-21 season. But the crazy part is—another level still exists for Booker to soon reach. Currently, I have Booker ranked 15th overall in the NBA, sitting just above Paul George, and a spot below Kyrie...
NBAwgno.com

Giannis with 50, leads Bucks to title over Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had 5 blocked shots to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in game six of the NBA finals. The Bucks won the Finals, 4 games to 2, and won their first NBA championship since 1971.
NBAdecaturradio.com

Bucks Beat Suns For First Title In 50 Years

The Bucks are NBA champions for the first time in 50 years after beating the Suns 105-98 in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 50 points and 14 rebounds, earning NBA Finals MVP honors. The Bucks become just the fifth team to win a title after trailing 2-0 in the Finals. It’s just their second championship and first since 1971. Khris Middleton netted 17 points and Bobby Portis posted 16 off the bench in the victory. Chris Paul scored 26 points and Devin Booker had 19 for Phoenix, which was seeking its first-ever title. The Suns were making just their third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, but first since 1993 when they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 things Bucks must do to finish off Suns in Game 6 and win NBA title

Following an arduous road win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks are now a win away from their first championship in 50 years. The Bucks will have the golden opportunity of clinching an NBA title win on Tuesday, but as has been shown over the years, it is far from an effortless task in winning close-out games at home.
NBAMurray Ledger & Times

Bucks win title, end run for Payne, Suns

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The Milwaukee Bucks, as they had in the previous three games, were the tougher team down the stretch and made the key plays in claiming a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns tonight in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The win gives the Bucks their first...
NBANew York Post

These Bucks and Suns don’t have to run through Celtics this time

For years, this was how you made your bones in the NBA: you threw your money on the table and you challenged the Boston Celtics to a duel. For years, that was the gauntlet teams had to endure to prove themselves worthy. Stare the leprechaun in the eye, see what happens.
NBABleacher Report

Chris Paul Rumors: 'Belief' in NBA Is PG Stays with Suns After Westbrook-Lakers Trade

Despite likely having plenty of options around the NBA this offseason, Chris Paul is reportedly expected to remain with the Phoenix Suns. "The feeling within the league now is that Chris Paul is going to stay put in Phoenix," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM). "The belief is Chris Paul will not ever be on the open market."
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets trade Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns

Former Nets sharpshooter Landry Shamet has been traded to the Phoenix Suns for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in this year’s draft. Shamet flourished in role in Brooklyn as a reliable role player who not only stretched the floor, but also defended at an elite level. In the exchange, Jevon Carter will be able to fulfill the defensive duties that Shamet covered.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy