Eunice Lucille (Jerome) Savall, 90, died peacefully July 11, 2021, at the Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center. Eunice was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Sparta, daughter of Harry and Laura (Knutson) Jerome. She grew up in Cannon Valley between Leon and Melvina. She graduated from Cashton High School. On Sept. 24, 1948, she married Otto Savall and settled in Norwalk. Eventually they bought a small farm outside of Norwalk and raised their seven children there. Eunice was busy with the children and farm life. She did some babysitting and helped in the restaurant they owned for a short time, The Place in Norwalk.