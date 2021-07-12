Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s newest rocket-recovery drone ship

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO Elon Musk has released the first official video of A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG), the newest member of SpaceX’s fleet of ‘autonomous spaceport drone ships’. Purely from a visual perspective, drone ship ASOG represents a substantial departure from older siblings Just Read The Instructions (JRTI) and Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY). Whereas both JRTI and OCISLY expanded upon Marmac 300-series barges with rectangular wings and a variety of power generation and propulsion add-ons in a slew of tacked-on shipping containers, drone ship ASOG appears to be substantially refined. That process of gradual refinement is an integral part of SpaceX’s modus operandi and ASOG thus likely represents a culmination of years of lessons learned from 76 booster recovery attempts and 66 successful landings.

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Ships#Robot#Falcon#Autonomous#Octagrabber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
EconomyDesign Taxi

Tesla Is Opening Up Superchargers To Other EVs, Elon Musk Explains How It Works

After an impromptu “wait, what?” announcement from CEO Elon Musk that Tesla’s Superchargers are going to be compatible with other electric vehicles (EVs), the CEO has confirmed some further details. Musk elaborated on his strategy during the Tesla Q2 earnings conference call, reports Electrek. He reportedly also shared that this...
Las Vegas, NVteslarati.com

New details on The Boring Company’s Tesla fleet for the LVCC Loop emerge

The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop is now fully operational, but while the underground transport service is already servicing passengers on a regular basis, very little is known about the Teslas that are currently used in the system. Fortunately, some details about the LVCC Loop’s fleet of electric cars have emerged recently.
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla Megapack system in Victoria gets closer to grid connection

Telsa’s Megapack project in Victoria, dubbed the Victorian Big Battery, was officially registered with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). The move marks a step closer toward Phase 3 of the operation. According to an update from Neoen Australia, Tesla is commencing energization and testing of the Megapacks already installed...
Technologyinsideevs.com

Tesla To Use 1-3 Battery Cell Formats

During the Q2 2021 earnings call, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that in his opinion, it would be ideal to have 1-3 battery cell formats. From the beginning, the company has been using only small cylindrical cells - first 1865 (18650) in the original Roadster, the Model S/Model X, and then a larger 2170 format in the Model 3/Model Y.
Las Vegas, NVnewsbrig.com

Drivers for Elon Musk’s Boring Company are told not to talk about him

The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunneling venture started by Elon Musk that opened its first underground transportation system in Las Vegas last month, forbids Tesla drivers who ferry passengers throughout the system from talking about the boss. The company distributes a “Ride Script” to all new recruits, according to...
EconomyInverse

Tesla Cybertruck release date: Elon Musk reveals a disappointing update

The Tesla Cybertruck is coming — but it may take some time before it reaches buyers. During the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call this week, the all-electric car firm explained how its upcoming pickup truck will demonstrate several manufacturing and battery design changes. But while the truck is scheduled to start hitting roads in late 2021, it will depend on how these planned changes pan out.
Texas Stateteslarati.com

SpaceX shifts South Texas focus to Starship’s orbital launch pad

Highlighted by a Wednesday jam-packed with important milestones, SpaceX appears to be shifting its focus in South Texas to the completion of Starship’s first orbital launch pad. Boca Chica will be the first time in its history that SpaceX has faced the challenge of (or had the opportunity to) build...
Businessgamerevolution.com

Is Tesla accepting Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a leading cryptocurrency, which makes it pretty legitimate — meme or not. As a result, it’s getting a lot of recognition and investors are looking to spend it in increasingly conventional ways. One of these ways is on a new car, or more specifically, a Tesla model vehicle. But, is Tesla accepting Dogecoin? Here’s the latest on Elon Musk’s company accepting crypto payments in DOGE.
Stocksu.today

Elon Musk Comments on Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings

In a recent tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented that the e-car maker has close to $1.47 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Tesla disclosed a $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet in its 10-K report that was issued on Feb. 8. The mammoth purchase made by the S&P 500...
Businesselectrek.co

Elon Musk announces Tesla AI Day on August 19

Elon Musk announces a date, August 19, for Tesla AI Day, an event to share progress in the automaker’s software and hardware development related to artificial intelligence. The CEO aims to use the event as a recruiting platform for Tesla’s AI team. Over the last few years, Tesla started holding...
Las Vegas, NVinputmag.com

Employees at Elon Musk's tunnel are banned from badmouthing him

When he’s not building cars or launching rockets, Elon Musk somehow finds time in his schedule to toy with other ideas, like building tunnels underneath cities ostensibly to alleviate congestion. One of them is already operational in Las Vegas, ferrying passengers up and down the Las Vegas Strip. There’s not...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla needs to commit to Gigafactory India for reduced import duties: officials

Tesla is set to possibly receive a reduction in India’s import duties under the condition that it plans to manufacture cars in the country, government officials said. For years, Tesla has attempted to enter India as a domestic carmaker to supply its electric vehicles to potential customers in the Indian market. Upon the request of the company’s fans, CEO Elon Musk stated in late 2020 that the company would begin making an entrance. It was just unclear how.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla AI Day scheduled for August 19, confirms Musk

Tesla’s upcoming AI day would be held this coming August 19, 2021. The announcement was shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on Twitter. Musk did not share details about the upcoming event, though previous tweets about Tesla’s AI Day suggest that the company would be going over the progress it has made in software and hardware, both in terms of training and inference. The CEO also previously mentioned that AI Day’s primary purpose is recruitment.
StocksBenzinga

Tesla Holds 'Close' To 42,069 BTC, Elon Musk Says

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hinted at how much Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) his electric vehicle producer firm's has on its balance sheet. What Happened: In a Thursday tweet, Musk answered that Tesla does not have "that many Bitcoin, but it's close" to investing influencer Dave Lee's estimate that the automaker holds 42,069 Bitcoin.
Businessteslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Neuralink announces $205 million investment round

Elon Musk’s neurotech company Neuralink announced a $205 million Series C funding round led by Vy Capital. Google Ventures, DFJ Growth, Valor Equity Partners, Craft Ventures, Founders Fund, and Gigafund, also participated in the successful private investment round, the company said. A group of other leading executives and entrepreneurs also...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk warns each Cybertruck would 'literally cost ONE MILLION dollars each' if Tesla started production now, as he pushes back until next year due to battery cell shortages

Elon Musk said each Cybertruck would 'literally cost a million dollars a piece or more' if Tesla started producing the futuristic vehicle now, adding that production is now being delayed to sometime in 2022 over battery shortages. The statement was made during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call Monday, which highlights the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy