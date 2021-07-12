Cancel
LLNL Panel Sheds Light on Gender Bias in the Scientific Community

Cover picture for the articleJuly 12, 2021 — The Lawrence Livermore Laboratory Women’s Association (LLLWA) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), in partnership with the Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF), hosted a candid and meaningful virtual panel presentation discussing a variety of issues raised in “Picture a Scientist.” The documentary chronicles the bias, harassment and institutional discrimination experienced by women researchers throughout their careers and addresses how they are paving the way for a new generation of women scientists. Watch the full presentation here.

