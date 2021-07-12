LLNL Panel Sheds Light on Gender Bias in the Scientific Community

It was a typical bustling morning in the pre-operative area where I was waiting for my patient to go back to the operating room (OR). I was reviewing my day ahead: after a short procedure in the OR, I had a full clinic day with multiple office procedures, and then was leaving immediately for an international conference where I would be teaching a course the next morning. At 7 a.m. I was walking back to the room to make sure they had my equipment when my cell phone rang. It was the OR command center.