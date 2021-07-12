Cancel
Grundy County, MO

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of 3 over the weekend

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour counts have been filed against a man from central Missouri arrested Friday night in Grundy County during a highway patrol traffic stop. Twenty-eight-year-old Bradley Nathan Teal Lybarger appears Tuesday for arraignment in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Lybarger has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, listed as heroin. He’s also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia which was described as needles with a residue of an amphetamine analog with the alleged intent of introducing into the body.

