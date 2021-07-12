Cancel
Video Games

A Magic Boomerang Game Is My New Obsession

By Zack Zwiezen
Kotaku
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoomerang X is one of the coolest, freshest games I’ve played in some time. It blends classic first-person, fast-paced action with high-flying teleportation-focused combat into something I’ve never really experienced before. And all of this feels extremely snappy and satisfying, making it hard to stop playing Boomerang X. Recently released...

kotaku.com

Comments / 0

aeplayer.com

Game Guide: Ocean Magic

Hey AE Players! Are you uneasy about the unfathomable depths of the ocean? Us, too! So let’s focus on something more fun, and mysterious, like IGT’s Ocean Magic. Ocean Magic is a five-reel, 50 payline game that pays from left to right only (winning combinations must be on consecutive reels and begin on the first reel). That means your overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.7666! It also includes a maximum allowable win per wager of $1,000!
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Ragnarock Is my Current Rhythm Game Obsession

Ragnarock is a virtual reality rhythm game in which you play as a Viking drummer banging four drums to motivate his rowers. Each note comes in, etched with a rune, and must be smashed onto the drum in rhythm to the song. The better you do, the faster (and therefore, further) the boat goes by the end of the song. You can further speed up the boat by spending combo points and smashing a gong to motivate your rowers. It’s set up like a Dragon boat race—drummers sit at the bow, drumming to synchronize the rowers. Except in this case, the drummer is playing Viking and Pirate inspired music.
Video Gamesaithority.com

Volley Introduces Magic Word, A New Immersive Puzzle Game Available on Google Assistant

The voice entertainment network’s latest game combines voice, audio and visuals to create a fun and engaging experience on Google Smart Display devices. Volley, the voice-controlled entertainment network, announced the release of “Magic Word,” a first-of-its-kind immersive word puzzle game that blends visual and voice interaction to create fun moments at home with friends and family. Available on Google Assistant Smart Displays, like Google Nest Hub Max, “Magic Word” puts an amusing new twist on the word game format, using GIFs to create word associations and get players to guess “the magic word.”
chromeunboxed.com

Magic Word is a new word puzzle game for smart displays that uses GIFs as clues

My son is a big fan of playing games like Mad Libs and Lucky Trivia on our Nest Hub. Funny enough, he actually discovered them for himself thanks to Google’s efforts to put them in the spotlight for families over the past year. While we haven’t seen many new games as of late, however, I was recently asked to review an immersive word puzzle game by its developer, Volley, that operates on something that has become pretty central to our culture these days – GIFs. It was featured on The Keyword’s holiday Nest Hub promotional video back in December, but it’s only now becoming available.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New 2021 Starter Kits

Anyone looking for new avenues of tabletop entertainment and not already familiar with Magic: The Gathering now has more reason than ever to get stuck in. As it does every year, Wizards of the Coast has revealed a starter kit bundle for the card game aimed squarely at enticing newcomers into the fold, and it contains everything one needs to get off the ground running.
HobbiesPaste Magazine

Snakesss Is Your New Board Game Night Obsession

Snakesss is a new party game from Phil Walker-Harding, whose strategy tabletop games include Imhotep, Cacao, and Gizmos; and from Big Potato Games, which mostly publishes light party games like the hidden-identity game The Chameleon. Combining a Werewolf-style setup where some players are secretly trying to sabotage everyone else with the sort of silly trivia questions that have become popular in party games the last few years, Snakesss somehow takes two overused concepts and turns them into one very fun, quick-to-learn game. (It’s a Target exclusive right now.)
TrafficKotaku

Trains Crash Through Empty Worlds In My New Favorite Racing Game

Trains are good. I don’t know how else to describe them other than, yeah, pretty good. But I’m not really into the serious train simulation or tycoon genres. No, I need something with more speed. Something with velocity. Something that lets me twist and turn, knocking rival trains off the rails in a death-defying, globe-spanning marathon. Lucky for me and my specific tastes, I recently found a little-known PlayStation 2 game called X-treme Express.
Hello Magazine

My Talking Angela 2: The cool new mobile game that everyone's talking about

Imagine having a BFF in your pocket. How cool would that be? We've discovered a fun and unique new game that does just that. Welcome to the world of My Talking Angela 2. If you’re familiar with the original My Talking Angela mobile game, then the fun and glamorous character of Talking Angela needs no introduction. If you’ve not played before, then you’re in for a treat. Remember Tamagotchis? The My Talking Angela and My Talking Angela 2 games are like that, but more stylish and much more fun - they’re the perfect games for users of all ages to enjoy.
EntertainmentTime Out Global

Entertain the kids in lockdown with these magical audio games

Theatres may have gone dark again, with the ghost lights back on across the city, but that doesn’t mean that there are no shows to be seen. All sorts of creative minds have created fun streaming stuff to entertain us during lockdown. Some of these efforts have even garnered international acclaim.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to heal in Samurai Warriors 5

While musou-style games like Samurai Warriors 5 are designed to make you feel incredibly powerful, there’s a limit to that power. At some point, we all need a helping hand, and in this game, that comes in the form of health. Unfortunately, however, it’s not that clear how you heal in battle whilst battling hundreds of enemies at a time, and the only popup you get for it is gone within seconds. That’s why we’ve put together this short guide for how to heal in Samurai Warriors 5.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is Citadel Mode in Samurai Warriors 5?

Citadel Mode is a secondary game mode in Samurai Warriors 5. However, it plays into Musou Mode and almost every other aspect of the game, but it’s very different from the core musou-style gameplay. This guide explains what Citadel mode is and why you’ll use it throughout your time with the game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Combat tips for Nobunaga Oda in Samurai Warriors 5

Nobunaga Oda is the very first character you’ll get in Samurai Warriors 5. He’s incredibly powerful in battle, but his single blade and focus on getting stuck into battle make him very different from the slew of characters you’ll unlock throughout the rest of the game. This article covers a few combat tips to help you make the most of him on the battlefield.
Video GamesKotaku

Insomniac’s Latest Games Are Made To Be Platinumed

Not long ago, I did something I rarely do: I got all the trophies in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Often, I get too busy or bored and don’t complete everything in a game. This is doubly true for big open world games. But Rift Apart kept me hooked and seemed made with the idea that Insomniac Games wanted me (and yes, you too!) to finish the game. In a world of 400-hour collect-a-thons and overstuffed games, it’s a nice change of pace and a trend I hope the studio continues.
Video GamesKotaku

Highfleet Is Kicking My Ass In The Best Way Possible

I know for sure I have never wondered, “What if you crossed Sid Meier’s Pirates with the the 1992 Dune adventure strategy game,” but it turns out at least one person has. I’ve been playing Konstantin Koshutin and Microprose’s Highfleet on the PC this week and that’s kind of what it is.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Beginner tips and tricks for Samurai Warriors 5

Samurai Warriors 5 is a massive musou-style game filled with hundreds of thousands of enemies to defeat, a complex and sprawling story, and more characters than some fighting games. This article covers just a few tips and tricks that will help you get over the initial bombardment of information and start to make this game your own.
Video GamesComicBook

Tribes of Midgard Fans are Loving the Survival RPG

Today, Tribes of Midgard made its debut on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Published by Gearbox Software, the survival RPG allows for solo players and groups of up to 10 players. While there have been some technical hiccups at launch, Tribes of Midgard already seems to have struck a chord with players, as many have become taken with its multiplayer and rogue-lite elements. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will find a large audience, but it's clearly off to a very good start! Many players took to social media to share their excitement about the game.
mp1st.com

Tribes of Midgard Unleashes Vikings and Monsters in Epic Launch Trailer

Get ready to fight all kinds of enemies as Ragnarok rages on and the world is in danger, as Tribes of Midgard unleashes vikings and monsters in an epic launch trailer that hypes up this adventure!. Here’s the launch trailer straight from Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing!. If you’re in the...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Frostpunk: Complete Edition PlayStation 4 Review

All is fun and games in steampunk euchronias until we realize climate change is also part of the equation when we power entire megacities with coal. Therefore, Frostpunk, the answer to the question “what if global warming but in a steampunk reality?”. This game comes from 11 bits studios, the minds behind the critically acclaimed This War of Mine. Now, the stakes are higher and, instead of controlling a ragtag group of war survivors, you must ensure the survival of an entire society on the brink of extinction due to the coldest temperatures ever recorded by humans in a city-building simulation that stands out from the rest for all the good reasons. Frostpunk made its initial debut on PC, but now consolers can get the same experience with the three DLC expansions at the Complete Edition of the game. Is it worth it? Let’s find out.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Voxel art puzzle game Bonfire Peaks to be released on Switch

Draknek & Friends is teaming up with Corey Martin to bring Bonfire Peaks to Switch. The voxel art puzzle title will launch on September 30, it’s been revealed. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a closer look:. Move onwards, move upwards, and leave nothing behind. Bonfire Peaks is...

