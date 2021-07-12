Cancel
CERN Sparks Podcasts Explore Artificial Intelligence

July 12, 2021 — On Tuesday, CERN will launch a new podcast series on artificial intelligence. The series looks forward to the first edition of the Sparks! Serendipity Forum in September, when over 30 leading thinkers will converge on the laboratory for high-level multidisciplinary discussions designed to spark ethical innovation.

