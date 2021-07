The results are in for the 4-H poultry show that took place at the Expo Building at the Christian County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 17th. Elayna Harker won Jr. Showmanship along with Champion 3 Pullets. After the General show that took place on Monday, July 19th, the Cat and Dog Shows took place at the Fairgrounds. Claire Hunt took part in the cat show and won Champion in the Kittens 3-9 month category and Abigail Erlenbush won the Dog Sr. Showmanship Award, along with Champion in the Dog Care and Dog Obedience Categories.