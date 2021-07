COVINGTON, Ky. — Drivers in Covington may be delayed Tuesday when giant beams make their way through town. Three 117-foot-long trucks will carefully maneuver through the downtown area Tuesday morning as they deliver a trio of 96,000-lb. concrete beams for the new pedestrian bridge. Each beam is 90-fee, 3 inches long. The bridge is going up over the railroad tracks at 11th Street.