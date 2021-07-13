Cancel
Tour Kelly Clarkson's Finally Sold $6.3M Waterfront Tennessee Mansion

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson has officially sold the Tennessee home she shared with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, unloading the lakeside mansion for$6.3 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares. The singer originally listed the property in 2017 and sold it for less than its initial asking price of $8.75 million and its adjusted asking price of $7.49 million, though she still made a profit after purchasing the home for $2.8 million in 2013.

