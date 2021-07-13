Tour Kelly Clarkson's Finally Sold $6.3M Waterfront Tennessee Mansion
Kelly Clarkson has officially sold the Tennessee home she shared with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, unloading the lakeside mansion for$6.3 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares. The singer originally listed the property in 2017 and sold it for less than its initial asking price of $8.75 million and its adjusted asking price of $7.49 million, though she still made a profit after purchasing the home for $2.8 million in 2013.popculture.com
