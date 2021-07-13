Tour Kelly Clarkson's Finally Sold $6.3M Waterfront Tennessee Mansion

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t allowed fame to change her outlook on motherhood, and has ‘cherished’ her time with her kids since winning primary custody in November 2020. Kelly Clarkson, 38, isn’t just a powerhouse singer and talk show host, she’s also a doting mom-of-two, and has been making the most of her time with daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington, 5. After splitting from from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, following seven years of marriage, she was awarded primary physical custody of her kids in November 2020. A source close to the American Idol winner told HollywoodLife that Kelly’s kids always come first, no matter her work demands.