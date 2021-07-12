A one-and-only hanging in Asheboro

At 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 29, 1879, Thomas Pinkney Bowman was hanged in the presence of over 1,000 people in Asheboro for murdering his wife. He elicited little sympathy from the crowd — the scrawny Rockingham County native with the fashionable mustache was known as a philanderer and disliked as an outsider. His ability to get three trials in three venues, then elude two previous execution dates for this rather rare case of white-on-white “uroxicide” (wife murder), did not sit well with the citizens of Asheboro, who considered his crime cowardly.