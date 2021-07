JetBlue’s Embraer 190s have received a stay of execution. While the 60-strong fleet was expected to be retired by 2025, 30 aircraft – all owned by the airline – will be now be kept beyond that year. JetBlue will benefit from the very low ownership costs as it continues to recover from the pandemic. Meanwhile, the remaining 30 Embraer aircraft, all leased, will now be gone between 2023 and 2026. We take a look inside JetBlue’s E190 operations.