July 27, 2021 — The Center for Efficient Exascale Discretizations (CEED) will hold its fifth annual meeting August 3-4, 2021 virtually using ECP Zoom for videoconferencing and Slack for side discussions. The goal of the meeting is to report on the progress in the center, deepen existing and establish new connections with ECP hardware vendors, ECP software technologies projects and other collaborators, plan project activities and brainstorm/work as a group to make technical progress. In addition to gathering together many of the CEED researchers, the meeting will include representatives of the ECP management, hardware vendors, software technology and other interested projects.