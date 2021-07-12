Expansion Strategy

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It’s now official, Phillip Danault will not be back with the Montreal Canadiens as he signed a 6-year deal with an AAV of $5,500,000 with the Los Angeles Kings. According to Danault, after the Canadiens made him a 6-year at $5M per he made a counteroffer and Montreal never got back to him. It’s hard to blame Danault for capitalizing on his one chance to get a big pay day, but at the same time, he’s going to a team where is role will be less than guaranteed. If he felt threatened by Suzuki and Kotkaniemi, he should feel the same way about Kopitar, Byfield and Turcotte. His contract also included a full no movement clause for the first 3 years and a modified no trade clause for the last 3 years. Also, I get the feeling he had had enough of being the French-Canadian voice of the team and I don’t think anyone can be annoyed with him for that.