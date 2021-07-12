Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Girls Named 'Alexa' Blame Amazon for Their Bullying

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Alexa" is the name of Amazon's virtual assistant, which has become a meme trend in the last year. When Bezos announced that he was leaving Amazon, many parents reported that their daughters named Alexa are being bullied because they share a name with the virtual assistant. Some parents even decided to rename their daughters to avoid harassment.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
BBC
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon Alexa-powered kid tracker leaks

Amazon has quietly been working on a wearable for kids, according to new leaks, complete with GPS tracking for paranoid parents. Like other gadgets designed to help monitor younger children, the wearable would have embedded wireless connectivity – similar to Amazon’s Halo fitness band, shown here – though Amazon apparently also had plans to bake in Alexa, its smart assistant.
ElectronicsCNET

Alexa, Alexa, Alexa: What to do with all your extra Amazon Echos

I bet you've got an unused Echo Dot stuffed somewhere in your house. I had two -- both white third-gen models that I'd since replaced with the better-sounding fourth-gen "orbs." But those old hockey pucks still slapped, especially when paired with my black Echo Show 8, so I dug them out and found homes for the both of them.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support 2021

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support Android Central 2021. The last thing you want to do while your hands are dirty with food or wet from washing dishes is tap a button on your smart speaker. When entertaining, don't you find that so many parties congregate in the kitchen? Smart kitchen products are pretty standard nowadays, but most useful, in particular, are those you can control by voice. They help simplify things when you're multitasking and make for a super-cool kitchen that will be the envy of all your guests. If you set up voice assistant routines, you can even enjoy various things happening at once with different Alexa devices, like the kitchen lights turning on, music playing, and coffee brewing with a single command. Here are some of the best kitchen products with Alexa to make your life a little easier, some of which are actually the best Alexa devices, overall.
ElectronicsGizmodo

Amazon Considered Developing an Alexa-Powered Smartwatch for Kids

Amazon is in every part of our lives. Many of us use its Echo speakers and its Ring security cameras. It’s our online shopping destination for stocking on household essentials we need, like, yesterday. In many ways, Amazon can be considered a utility for families. But considering the mass of products that Amazon makes specifically tailored for kids, how do you protect your child from becoming a customer by proxy?
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

Amazon may be working on a GPS & Alexa-enabled smartwatch for kids

Amazon has reportedly been looking to enter the kids smartwatch market with a GPS and Alexa-enabled wearable. The kids market is currently dominated by Garmin and Fitbit, with Apple also looking to make some headway. There are lots of small brands, though, fighting for a slice of the pie. If things go as planned, soon another big brand might join this space – Amazon.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Mulls Alexa Wearables For Children

Amazon is looking into developing Alexa-powered wearable GPS-equipped devices for children aged 4-12, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (July 14). The new wearable, which is code-named Seeker, could be a wristband, keychain or clip, Bloomberg reported, citing documents it reviewed. The voice-activated wearable would also offer access to Amazon’s child-focused content, and parents would have the ability to monitor and communicate with their children.
EntertainmentEngadget

Amazon's Alexa voice options now include Shaq and Melissa McCarthy

Those who find Alexa's default voice too cold can have the digital assistant mimic celebs. Though, in the past, the only A-list impression the AI could do was everyone's fave badass Samuel L. Jackson. Turns out, people liked the idea of ordering a weather report from a superstar, because Amazon is adding two more famous voices to Alexa's toolkit. The new options include four-time NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal and Oscar-nominated actor Melissa McCarthy.
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Amazon Brings Shaq Into Your Home With Alexa

Amazon has added two new celebrity personalities to its Alexa voice assistant in the disembodied form of Shaquille O’Neal and Melissa McCarthy. They join Samuel L. Jackson as downloadable voice options for the device, with each bringing their own unique repertoire. There’s certainly demand as Jackson’s voice became the bestselling digital item on Amazon on the day it went on sale in 2019.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Exclusive: Where Amazon wants to take Alexa

While many people think of Alexa as just the voice behind Amazon's smart speaker, Amazon sees it as the first step towards something more akin to "Star Trek's" remarkably versatile talking computer. Why it matters: So-called "ambient computing" is seen as the next big wave of computing, where information is...
TechnologyCNET

Amazon outlines plans for Matter, custom Alexa commands at Alexa Live developers conference

Alexa Live, the yearly conference for app developers on Amazon's voice assistant platform, kicks off Wednesday, with more than a few surprises. For one, the Alexa developer community is much more robust than one might expect, with 900,000 developers who've so far built 130,000 Alexa Skills (Amazon's brand name for Alexa apps), some of whom are raking in over $1 million a year through in-app purchases.
RecipesAndroid Headlines

Amazon's Alexa Finally Gets A Male Voice

Amazon’s Alexa is one of the top digital assistants keeping the world going ’round. After several years of speaking to us in a female voice, she finally has a male counterpart. As reported by The Ambient, the male voice for Alexa is now available to access. The male voice for...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Order Groceries with Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa is the ultimate concierge, allowing you to do everything from paying for gas to translating conversations in real-time. Now, you can enjoy hands-free, on-demand ordering of groceries from Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods by using any Alexa-powered device and a simple wake phrase. What Do I...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Amazon aims to inject new life into Alexa with release of developer tools and features

The retailer’s hopes for Alexa as a voice shopping platform may have not panned out as it had hoped, as only a sliver of Alexa customers actually made Amazon.com purchases through the smart speakers. However, the larger Alexa footprint and developer community remains fairly sizable, Amazon said today, noting there are “millions” of Alexa devices used “billions of times” every week, and over 900,000 registered developers who have published over 130,000 Alexa skills.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Share a Shopping List with Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa’s endless array of concierge-like services even extends to sharing shopping lists with loved ones. With a little list management, you can send shopping list items to contacts and receive notifications. Alexa’s Sharing Shopping List feature works best for people who are visually or physically impaired or unable to...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amazon Alexa gets widgets and APIs for food orders and music requests

Amazon is expanding the APIs and functions of its digital assistant. At Alexa Live 2021, the company presented, among other things, widgets, individually adaptable routine tasks and handover to mobile phones. There are also new skills and APIs for music, radio and food orders. In addition to the supplements available internationally at the start, some are initially limited to the US market.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Amazon Alexa is getting widgets, paid skills, and a ton of new features

Amazon announced more than 50 new features coming to its Alexa voice assistant. Features include widgets for Echo Show devices, new ways to seamlessly connect with smartphones, and new monetization options with paid skills. Verizon has also launched its own Alexa smart display. During yesterday's annual Alexa Live developer conference,...
Cell Phonesthurrott.com

Amazon Adds Over 50 Developer Features to Alexa

As part of its virtual Alexa Live event this week, Amazon announced over 50 new Alexa features for developers. The firm says that’s the largest number of Alexa developer features and tools it’s ever announced at one time. “There are more than 900,000 registered Alexa developers who have built over...

Comments / 1

Community Policy