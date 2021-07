On July 11, 2021, Diane Rae Taft Mott passed peacefully into the afterlife, reuniting with her beloved Leo. Known by many, and loved by all, Diane was a beacon of happiness and joy. The sharp-witted, five-foot-nothing, fireball was affectionately known by many names. Whether it was Lady Diane, Princess Di, Dee, or Gam-Gam… she would often say – just call me “Gram.”