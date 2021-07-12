cPacket Networks Announces New Headquarters, Expands Facilities and Global Footprint

DALLAS, TEXAS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that it has entered into a collaborative agreement with IntelliMedia Networks Inc. ("IntelliMedia"), a US based company committed to the delivery of world-class media delivery solutions for customers worldwide. The two companies intend to jointly develop a Global Virtual Environment Summit Platform with the express goal of reducing the carbon footprint of in-person summits while preserving the impact of the experience for attendees.