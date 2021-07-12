Cancel
Milpitas, CA

cPacket Networks Announces New Headquarters, Expands Facilities and Global Footprint

HPCwire
 17 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 12, 2021 — cPacket Networks, a leading provider of intelligent observability for hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud networks, announced that it is rapidly growing in all areas of personnel, products, and revenue and expects it to continue in the future. In order to accommodate the growth, cPacket is moving and expanding its corporate headquarters to a much larger location in McCarthy Ranch, Milpitas, CA. Additionally, cPacket has also doubled the space near the trendy Pearl district in Portland, Oregon.

