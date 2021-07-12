Lawrence County couple charged in sexual assault of 4-year-old
A Lawrence County man is accused of raping a 4-year-old girl and is in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set, according to court and jail records. On Thursday afternoon, Lawrence County investigators arrested Joshua Edward Priest, 31, of Lawrence County 370 in the Caddo community and charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.www.moultonadvertiser.com
Comments / 8