LAVAL, QC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go. Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay—Lacolle, Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $9,490,000 investment to Hydro-Québec to install 215 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers across the province to put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future. Hydro-Québec is also contributing $10,706,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $20,196,000.