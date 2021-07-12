How Olipop Is Changing the Soda Recipe for Success
When Ben Goodwin and David Lester launched Olipop three years ago, people said they were crazy for creating a soda made with plant fiber and prebiotics. Fast forward to today, and the duo is now spearheading one of the hottest beverage trends in the market and disrupting the soda category for the first time in nearly 40 years. The co-founders spoke at Adweek’s Elevate: The Future of Shopping about the growing natural soda category and what today’s consumer wants from a beverage.www.adweek.com
