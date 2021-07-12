FedEx Mask Mandate Suit Rejected by U.S. Judge in Colorado (1)

A federal judge in Colorado threw out a lawsuit filed by a former Federal Express Ground worker challenging the shipping company’s pandemic-related mask requirement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen Mix ruled that Sal Celauro, who resigned rather than wear a mask, didn’t have the standing to sue because FedEx wasn’t directly responsible for the mandate. The company imposed its mask requirement to comply with an executive order from the governor of Colorado, the judge said in her July 9 ruling.