As you likely know, New York Fashion Week forewent its traditional in-person presentations and surrendered to a digital hiatus for two consecutive seasons (which, in the fashion world, is basically eons). Designers adapted to the shaky uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with adept creativity. Take, for example, shows set in empty, apocalyptic forests and industrial buildings in lieu of runways. Or, Collina Strada’s human-to-animal metamorphosis theme in its Fall 2021 collection. For New York Fashion Week Spring 2022, however, the revered event will make a return to relative normalcy — in terms of procedures, that is, the shows themselves will continue to be as inventive. For September, NYFW will be an in-person, four-day-long affair, starting on Sept. 8 and will consist of 91 shows and presentations.