Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

Is Boris Johnson’s authority on the line over ‘freedom day’ gamble?

By Adam Forrest
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUaUD_0auiqztW00

Boris Johnson had hoped that announcing the end of England’s Covid curbs would be a moment of triumph; a chance to herald the glorious day lockdown is lifted forever and life can get back to normal.

But instead, our usually care-free prime minister appears fretful. Officials at Downing Street are anxious about the risks which lie ahead once controls end on 19 July. There is no talk of “freedom day” inside No 10.

The prime minister claimed only last week that the link between coronavirus infections and hospitalisations had been “severed”. But the government’s modelling shows the number of seriously ill people in hospital from Covid is set to soar again this summer.

If virus cases reach 100,000 a day in the weeks ahead as the government expects, then hospital admissions could reach 2,500 a day, says leading statistician Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter.

Johnson has talked for many months about the final big step in his roadmap out of lockdown being “irreversible” – promising an exhausted population the process was a one-way deal. Things can only get better, as it were.

Betterment no longer appears inevitable. What if some reversals become necessary if the virus lets rip once again? What if some restrictions need renewed? Not only would each change in policy be highly embarrassing for the PM, but it could also significantly weaken his authority.

A return to full lockdown anytime soon appears unthinkable for political reasons. But even small shifts and changes in guidance will be extremely difficult to manage. Labour, the Lib Dems and the more cautious scientists will shake their heads and say, “We told you so”.

More damaging still, a significant chunk of a weary public may decide to switch off. Will anyone really listen to what the prime minister has to say once he has ended all legal controls?

There is reason to believe Johnson will have to keep on tinkering with his public health messages. The legal requirement to wear a mask will be ditched in England on 19 July. But the rhetoric on mask-wearing has already shifted towards a more cautious approach.

In recent weeks cabinet ministers shared glee at no longer having to wear a face covering. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said at the end of last month he would stop donning one “as soon as possible”.

Now, Downing Street insists there will be clear guidelines and an “expectation” to carry on wearing face coverings on public transport and closed spaces.

There has been a subtle change in the big push to get workers back into the office. The government is lifting the advice to work from home where possible – but will recommend companies look at only a “gradual return” to workplaces over the summer.

Nightclubs will be allowed to open from 19 July without any legal requirement for clubbers to show Covid any certification. But venues owners will now be encouraged to use the NHS app in the same way it has been used at big pilot events.

Johnson also faces an enormous challenge in asking the public to stick with the concept of contact tracing and self-isolation. A poll by the Sunday Times found four in 10 people have already deleted the NHS Covid app.

The test and trace service, meanwhile, is said to be “panicking” as it scrambles to fill thousands of positions needed to deal with the imminent rise in Covid cases.

Each fresh rise in cases and hospitalisations will pile pressure on the PM in the weeks ahead. Opposition parties and public health officials asking why 19 July had to be a big bang moment, and why it had to come before Britain’s young adults were double-vaccinated.

Over the past six months, the success of the vaccination rollout has gifted Johnson some of the credibility and popularity lost at the height of the Covid crisis last year.

But the months ahead are fraught with difficulty. The prime minister will be asking the country to enjoy normality but remain vigilant for the virus – not unlike last year’s Matt Lucas parody of our leader offering mixed messages. Johnson’s authority and credibility are once again on the line.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

193K+
Followers
93K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spiegelhalter
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Day#Gamble#Uk#Labour#The Lib Dems#Nhs#The Sunday Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Maskless and careless – welcome to Boris Johnson’s England

I suppose the clever thing about the new approach to mask-wearing and social distancing is that the government says it is all down to “personal responsibility”. This warm-sounding, grown up, reasonable appeal to our better natures seems like something few should argue with. Handily, it also appeals, in a sort of dog whistle way, to those who want to interpret it as: “Be as selfish as you like, we don’t mind, and there’s nothing anyone else can do about it.” It is another example of Boris Johnson’s cakeism; he wants to sound all concerned and compassionate when he asks...
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces Commons defeat over vaccine passports

Boris Johnson faces defeat in the House of Commons over his plans to bring in vaccine passports after Labour indicated that it would oppose the measures. A Labour spokesman said making people show proof of Covid jabs for "everyday access" to venues was "costly, open to fraud and impractical". Mr...
U.K.The Independent

Is Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise achievable?

Levelling up is one of the most familiar of the government’s snappy slogans, and although most people sort of know what they think it means, nowhere is it precisely defined. In the 2019 Conservative manifesto, for example (which seems now a relic from a lost age, but remains the programme for the Johnson administration), there are four mentions, along these lines: “Boris Johnson has set out an agenda for levelling up every part of the UK – not just investing in our great towns and cities, as well as rural and coastal areas, but giving them far more control over how that investment is made. In the 21st century, we need to get away from the idea that ‘Whitehall knows best’ and that all growth must inevitably start from London.”
Public HealthThe Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for saying Covid only kills over-80s

Boris Johnson has refused to apologise for suggesting that "Covid only kills over 80-year-olds". During PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the prime minister over text messages he sent that read "the medium age for Covid fatalities is 82, that is above life expectancy, so get Covid and live longer," before asking if he would now apologise for using those words.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson’s policy poses ‘danger to the world’, as cases soar past 50,000 a day

The UK's decision to end most Covid restrictions on 19 July poses "a danger to the world", an international group of scientists has warned.The group, which includes official government advisers to countries including Italy and Australia, says the government is pursuing herd immunity by mass infection.The warning comes as the UK records its highest number of daily cases since the height of the winter second wave.Some 51, 870 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since 15 January. The international scientists condemned the "reckless" plan by Boris Johnson to press ahead with...
PoliticsTelegraph

Eight decades on from Churchill’s V for Victory, Boris Johnson’s freedom rhetoric rings hollow

By coincidence – or perhaps ironically – Monday marks the 80th anniversary of Winston Churchill's "V for Victory" speech, and the first time he raised two fingers in a V. It had first been suggested as a useful gesture of solidarity, freedom and defiance earlier that year by Victor de Laveleye, a Belgian politician, because V stood for victory in English, victoire in French and vrijheid in Dutch.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement today? How to watch Covid update as PM isolates on ‘freedom day’

Boris Johnson will deliver the latest update on the nation’s Covid-19 response today as England eases the majority of its lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will be appearing remotely after being forced to self-isolate under NHS Test and Trace rules. He initially sparked anger by suggesting he would avoid quarantine by taking part in a pilot testing scheme.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson cancels plans for Churchillian Freedom Day launch - after No 10 alarm over a surge in infections

Boris Johnson cancelled plans for a Churchillian launch of Freedom Day after No 10 became alarmed by the surge in the number of infections, The Mail on Sunday has learned. Officials had discussed marking the lifting of Covid restrictions with a rousing speech by the Prime Minister at an historic venue associated with the wartime leader – until scientific advisers took fright at the recent climb in cases.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson facing revolt by Conservative councillors over planning reforms

Boris Johnson is facing an open revolt by Conservative councillors over the Government's planning reforms, with local authorities lining up to formally condemn the plans. Tory councillors in Richmond, south-west London, have backed a motion warning that the planned changes would "curtail residents' rights to influence development where they live".
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Johnson to spend Covid ‘freedom day’ in self-isolation

Boris Johnson will spend so-called “freedom day” self-isolating after being “pinged” by Test and Trace following a meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid-19. The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who also met Mr Javid on Friday – initially tried to get round...
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris squanders vaccine victory with 'Freedom Day' chaos

The UK Government is in danger of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in its Covid strategy. After a disastrously ill-judged initial response to the pandemic, ministers came close to redeeming themselves with the headstart they achieved in vaccine rollout, but like drunken sailors on shore leave, are now busy squandering their gains.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s leaked anti-lockdown messages resemble Telegraph column published just days earlier

Boris Johnson’s lockdown-sceptic messages to Dominic Cummings last autumn closely resemble ideas in a fringe anti-lockdown opinion piece published in TheTelegraph newspaper a few days earlier.Leaked WhatsApp messages from 15 October 2020 show the prime minister told his aides that Covid was not shortening the lives of its victims, that few under-60s were being hospitalised, and that he no longer believed "this NHS overwhelmed stuff".All the claims were made virtually word-for-word in a comment piece published just a few days before in the 11 October edition of the newspaper – which until recently paid Mr Johnson £275,000 a year.Critics accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy