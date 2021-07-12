LA Galaxy’s Rayan Raveloson named to MLS Team of the Week

Rayan Raveloson has played all of two games in MLS, but the LA Galaxy newcomer is already turning heads around the league. Raveloson was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 12 of the 2021 regular season after his debut goal for the Galaxy in a 3-1 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday. Adding to the impressive performance, the midfielder played at center back in the game because the Galaxy were running out of experienced bodies at that position, and he pretty easily helped keep Dallas at bay.