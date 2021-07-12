Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Shockingly Powerful Carpet Shampooer (It Has Over 33,000 5-Star Reviews!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Newsflash: If you own carpets and rely solely on a vacuum to clean them, they’re still dirty. Think about it: Even the most powerful vacuum can only get so far down into the fibers, leaving behind a lot of ground-in dirt, stains, dander, and who knows what else. That’s why it’s so important to give your carpets and rugs a deep shampoo every so often, especially if you have pets or live in a busy, high-traffic home — and you don’t have to hire a professional or buy something bulky contraption to get the job done. Hoover’s PowerDash Carpet Cleaner can handle all the dirty work.www.apartmenttherapy.com
