Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Shockingly Powerful Carpet Shampooer (It Has Over 33,000 5-Star Reviews!)

By AnnMarie Mattila
Apartment Therapy
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Newsflash: If you own carpets and rely solely on a vacuum to clean them, they’re still dirty. Think about it: Even the most powerful vacuum can only get so far down into the fibers, leaving behind a lot of ground-in dirt, stains, dander, and who knows what else. That’s why it’s so important to give your carpets and rugs a deep shampoo every so often, especially if you have pets or live in a busy, high-traffic home — and you don’t have to hire a professional or buy something bulky contraption to get the job done. Hoover’s PowerDash Carpet Cleaner can handle all the dirty work.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Shampoo#Carpet#Reviewer#Powerdash Carpet Cleaner#Heatforce#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Posted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Amazon is having a secret back-to-school sale—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It may only be July, but summer moves fast, and the next thing you know, you'll be in panic mode trying to find the best gear for back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is having a surprise back-to-school sale right now so you can load up on all of the gear you need (and some awesome stuff you want), then kick back and enjoy the rest of the summer knowing that you're fully prepared for a return to the classroom.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This $23 Amazon Find Turns a Simple Mason Jar into the Ultimate Cold Brew Maker — and It Has Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Raise your hand if your morning is incomplete without a cup of coffee. If your hand is up, join the club! During the summer, my usual piping hot cup of joe turns into a daily cold brew (with a splash of almond milk, please), which necessitates a daily trek to my neighborhood coffee shop. I always figured that making my own cold brew would be too much of a hassle, but as it turns out, I was wrong. The Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee Maker from County Line has over 10,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear by this unique contraption for their morning jolt of caffeine.
Pet ServicesBHG

Over 42,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Fabulous' Pet Brush That's Only $14 Today

Owning a pet is an incredibly rewarding experience. Seeing them finally nail a trick and come when called is enough to make any pet owner swoon, and the unconditional love they give you is incomparable. There's just one small downside: dealing with pet hair. Pet hair can cause allergies, it sticks to every surface, and creates a constant battle with your vacuum and sanity.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $24 Mesh Tote That They Call the 'Perfect Beach Bag'

Sunscreen, swimsuits, and sandals — you wouldn't hit the beach without them, and you're about to add one more summertime must-have to that seaside checklist. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers agree that this $24 Amazon find is the "perfect beach bag" thanks to its lightweight feel and roomy size that allows for towels, a change of clothes, a packed lunch, and other essentials. Owners also love the tote's airy mesh material, which prevents messy sand from collecting inside, and it's flexible shape that easily folds up to fit into a suitcase.
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

29 Cheap Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories From Amazon With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

One of the secrets of life is that you don’t have to spend a million dollars to look stylish. It’s actually about finding great pieces of clothing and accessories that fit you well and make you feel confident. That’s why we found a selection of dresses, pants, tops, swimsuits, accessories and more that are not only cheap but beloved by thousands of reviewers. And that’s a total style win-win.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

This Leave-In Conditioner Has 4,600 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, and Mine Makes It 4,601

For the past year or so, I've been on quite the hair-care journey. I've tried out different products, tested heatless styling tools, and even started sleeping on a silk pillowcase. I have extremely dry hair, and it takes a careful concoction of products to help master the frizzy, dehydrated mess on top of my head. However, I recently rediscovered a product that has been helping me tame my tangles and take my strands from dull to dreamy. I was introduced to the Unite 7Seconds Detangler ($26) over six years ago by a hairstylist in LA. I remember loving it, but thinking spending over $20 on a hair product was ridiculous. These days, I'll do just about anything to keep my hair healthy, so I decided to give it another go.
Shoppingcountryliving.com

9 Best Vacuum Cleaners for Every Home

Two important questions to ask when buying a vacuum cleaner are: Is it easy to handle and maneuver and can it really remove dust and dirt from all areas of my home? But choosing the best vacuum cleaner for you and your home means thinking about more than just that. Consider what surfaces you’ll be vacuuming, how your home is laid out, and how much time you have for cleaning up. Below are our picks for the best vacuums you can buy right now.
Pet ServicesApartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Swear This Special Broom Is the Answer to Your “Hair Everywhere” Problem — and It Has 45,000 5-Star Ratings

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pet owners know the struggle of finding their dog or cat’s fur everywhere — the couch, their clothes, and somehow, even the car. They also know that cleaning up pet hair is no easy task, and it can often require a myriad of tools and sprays and quite a bit of elbow grease. Enter: the Evriholder FURemover Compact Pet Hair Remover Broom. This handy gadget expertly tackles pet hair on just about any surface — plus, it doubles as a tile scrubber, shower squeegee, window cleaner, and much more. We’ve praised this larger version before, which Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of, and with 45,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, you know that the compact model is totally worth the hype. For just $14.66, you can stay on top of your pets’ shedding and make your home (and especially your kitchen) a hair-free zone.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Editor-Favorite Amazon Brand Just Launched a New (Must-See!) Rattan Line — and It’s 25% Off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Small-space dwellers, I have one word for you — Harmati. If you haven’t read our glowing reviews of this Amazon-exclusive home brand yet, here’s the lowdown: It’s the ultimate shopping hotspot for compact, modern furniture on a budget, offering everything from WFH-friendly desks to smart storage solutions. There’s no skimping on style, either, since the whole line basically looks like a West Elm-IKEA crossover (at a fraction of the cost, of course).
ElectronicsPosted by
InsideHook

This $100 Theragun Alternative Has 1,700 5-Star Amazon Reviews

The Theragun is extremely effective. It’s also extremely expensive. But one of our favorite alternatives — Sportneer’s Deep Tissue Massage Gun — is just $100 at Amazon. The specs are on point here: noise reduction tech that keeps decibels in the 35-45 range, six hour of battery life, a high-torque brushless motor and five different vibration modes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy