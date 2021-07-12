Red Sox select Wyatt Olds with their seventh round pick
Coming into this draft, the college pitchers were the focus for many Red Sox fans, with Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker enamoring many around Boston. They went with a high school infielder instead, and in fact it took them until this seventh round pick to grab their first college arm of the class. That pick was Wyatt Olds, a right-handed pitcher out of the University of Oklahoma. The 21-year-old (he turns 22 next month) struggled this past year for the Sooners, pitching to a 5.23 ERA over 75 2⁄3 innings, striking out 101 and walking 37.www.overthemonster.com
