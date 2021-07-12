Go Hell for Leather with the Best Leatherworking Kits
So you’ve picked up a new hobby, one that happens to require lots of tools and materials that you don’t just happen to have lying around the house. Could you be referring to leatherworking? We thought so. Well, you’re in luck: Many toolmakers have taken their quality products and packaged them as kits, ensuring that you have all the essentials you need to learn and develop your craft. Ahead, find our top picks among leatherworking kits, some for the true beginner, others that will take you farther into your leather craft studies.www.artnews.com
