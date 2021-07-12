Here’s What Went Down at Telsha Anderson’s One Year Anniversary Dinner for t.a. New York
On July 10, Telsha Anderson, the entrepreneurial visionary and driving force behind her upscale boutique celebrated the one year anniversary of t.a. New York with Black Fashion Fair and Creator House. To commemorate the occasion in bold fashion, Telsha, who wore a vintage kimono with hand-painted cherry blossoms and Amina Muaddi heels, set the tone for a rather stylish evening that welcomed friends and family to an intimate dinner filled with joy, laughter and love.hypebae.com
