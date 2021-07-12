Street Talk & Other Stuff – Sexual Assault
Bill Cosby’s release from prison due to a legal technicality is an example of the dynamics of sexual assault which tramples the rights of victims, strongly discourages victims to disclose and contributes to continuation of the scourge of sexual assault. Today on Street Talk and Other Stuff Mike “Maddog” Magnotti talks about this issue; a hard one, but an issue where increased information will help all of us to work to properly address the sexual victimization of women and children.www.ncwlife.com
Comments / 0