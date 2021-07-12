Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

TWO INJURED, ONE DOG KILLED, IN TWENTYNINE PALMS HOUSE FIRE MONDAY

By Z107.7 News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were injured, one severely, and one dog was killed in a house fire in Twentynine Palms Monday morning (July 12). According to San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mike McClintock, arriving fire crews responded to the location near the 5500 block of Cahuilla Avenue around 8 a.m. where they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Two victims, a 24-year-old male and a 34-year-old male, were located outside the home with burn injuries and were both initially taken by Morongo Basin Ambulance to Hi-Desert Medical Center for smoke inhalation treatment. The 24-year-old victim with significant burn injuries was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Southern California Edison responded due to a report of a downed energized power line in the back yard. Fire crews battle high heat and were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes. A deceased dog was discovered among the debris of the home, which was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation, however foul play is not expected at this time.

