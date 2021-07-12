Cancel
Best Block and Construction Robotics lift 8 x 32 CMU practice

Masonry Madness at World of Concrete 2021 offered Best Block a prime venue to show the speed and productivity of building with its 32-in. Large Format Masonry (LFM) and the Material Unit Lift Enhancer, best known as the MULE. The Atlanta-based producer recently unveiled the LFM series in scored structural gray and architectural face textures, delivering “a striking aesthetic that retains the performance characteristics, and advantageous pricing of traditional masonry.”

