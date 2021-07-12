Flytrex CEO On Drone Food Delivery: ‘There’s No Better Way’

We’ve heard the question asked in different ways: What’s the best food delivery app? Is there really any difference between Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, and DoorDash? Is there even such a thing as an ethical delivery app? In the end, it all boils down to the idea of wanting both the convenience of having great food delivered affordably and on-demand, and the ability to sleep well knowing you didn’t support a giant company that’s extracting money from cash-strapped restaurant owners by employing a workforce of people who may or may not be making a living wage. In short, is it possible to have your delivery cake and eat it, too?