How the Pandemic Changed the Way We Dine Out

To survive, starfish invert themselves. They send their stomachs outside their body to collect sustenance. During the pandemic, American cities allowed restaurants to starfish. They turned their operations inside out, transforming parking spaces into outdoor dining nooks. Now, the streets are filled with ad hoc decks and patios with tables, heat lamps, and decorative plastic ivy. Very fine chicken dinners are being eaten over gutters. Parts of town look like block parties that never ended. Many neighborhoods—Little Italy, Gaslamp—stopped allowing car traffic to some degree, creating pandemic promenades.