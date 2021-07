The County is considering relocating because the current sprawling complex, which was built in the 1950s, no longer serves the interests and needs of the community and no longer represents the highest and best use of the site itself. The lack of expansion options within existing buildings at the current site has forced the County to lease commercial office space at a cost of about $10 million a year, adding a significant burden to County operations while reducing the efficiency of serving County residents. The new government center will consolidate approximately 2,400 county employees in one location. The current County Government Center site also has a deferred maintenance backlog of $266 million, a cost that increases each year.